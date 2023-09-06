Most home runs hit in a single MLB game
Everyone loves the long ball, but what is the most home runs hit in an MLB game throughout baseball history?
Houston Astros perennial All-Star Jose Altuvé got off to a blistering start on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in the 2023 season when he helped his club jump out to a massive early lead by hitting a home run in each of his first three at-bats.
Even more impressive, though, Altuvé did so in the first three innings of the ball game (against the rival Texas Rangers, no less). With what felt like plenty more at-bats still to come, that had fans asking about some of the best home run performances that we've ever seen.
Specifically, baseball fans were wondering about the most home runs in an MLB game in the history of the league.
Most home runs hit in MLB game by a player
The most home runs hit by an MLB player in a game is four, which has been accomplished by 18 players in the professional era. That last modifier is key as Lipman Pike hit five home runs in a game in 1866, but that was prior to what is considered the professional era of baseball.
The last player to hit four home runs in a game was current Dodgers designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez, who did so while he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017. On Sept. 4 of that season, he slapped four over the fence, coincidentally doing so against the Dodgers.
Here's a list of every player to hit four home runs in a single game in reverse chronological order.
Player, Team
Opponent
Date of 4-HR Game
J.D. Martinez, Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers
Sept. 4, 2017
Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals
June 6, 2017
Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers
Baltimore Orioles
May 8, 2012
Carlos Delgado, Toronto Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Devil Rays
Sept. 25, 2003
Shawn Green, Los Angeles Dodgers
Milwaukee Brewers
May 23, 2002
Mike Cameron, Seattle Mariners
Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2002
Mark Whiten, St. Louis Cardinals
Cincinnati Reds
Sept. 7, 1993
Bob Horner, Atlanta Braves
Montreal Expos
July 6, 1986
Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Cubs
April 17, 1976
Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants
Milwaukee Braves
April 30, 1961
Rocky Colavito, Cleveland
Baltimore Orioles
June 10, 1959
Joe Adcock, Milwaukee Braves
Brooklyn Dodgers
July 31, 1954
Gil Hodges, Brooklyn Dodgers
Boston Braves
Aug. 31, 1950
Pat Seerey, Chicago White Sox
Philadelphia Athletics
July 18, 1948
Chuck Klein, Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates
July 10, 1936
Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees
Philadelphia Athletics
June 3, 1932
Ed Delahanty, Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Colts
July 13, 1896
Bobby Lowe, Boston Beaneaters
Cincinnati Reds
May 30, 1894
Most home runs hit in MLB game by a team
The most home runs that an MLB team has ever hit in a game was 10 by the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 14, 1987. Catcher Ernie Whitt led the charge with three home runs in the outing, but Rance Mulliniks and George Bell also added a pair of homers apiece. Fred McGriff, Rob Ducey and Lloyd Moseby all added the additional dingers to reach that mark of 10. The Blue Jays won the game in a landslide, 18-3.