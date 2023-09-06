Fansided

Most home runs hit in a single MLB game

Everyone loves the long ball, but what is the most home runs hit in an MLB game throughout baseball history?

By Cody Williams

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers
Houston Astros v Texas Rangers / Ron Jenkins/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Houston Astros perennial All-Star Jose Altuvé got off to a blistering start on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in the 2023 season when he helped his club jump out to a massive early lead by hitting a home run in each of his first three at-bats.

Even more impressive, though, Altuvé did so in the first three innings of the ball game (against the rival Texas Rangers, no less). With what felt like plenty more at-bats still to come, that had fans asking about some of the best home run performances that we've ever seen.

Specifically, baseball fans were wondering about the most home runs in an MLB game in the history of the league.

Most home runs hit in MLB game by a player

The most home runs hit by an MLB player in a game is four, which has been accomplished by 18 players in the professional era. That last modifier is key as Lipman Pike hit five home runs in a game in 1866, but that was prior to what is considered the professional era of baseball.

The last player to hit four home runs in a game was current Dodgers designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez, who did so while he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017. On Sept. 4 of that season, he slapped four over the fence, coincidentally doing so against the Dodgers.

Here's a list of every player to hit four home runs in a single game in reverse chronological order.

Player, Team

Opponent

Date of 4-HR Game

J.D. Martinez, Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers

Sept. 4, 2017

Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati Reds

St. Louis Cardinals

June 6, 2017

Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers

Baltimore Orioles

May 8, 2012

Carlos Delgado, Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Devil Rays

Sept. 25, 2003

Shawn Green, Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers

May 23, 2002

Mike Cameron, Seattle Mariners

Chicago White Sox

May 2, 2002

Mark Whiten, St. Louis Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds

Sept. 7, 1993

Bob Horner, Atlanta Braves

Montreal Expos

July 6, 1986

Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago Cubs

April 17, 1976

Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Braves

April 30, 1961

Rocky Colavito, Cleveland

Baltimore Orioles

June 10, 1959

Joe Adcock, Milwaukee Braves

Brooklyn Dodgers

July 31, 1954

Gil Hodges, Brooklyn Dodgers

Boston Braves

Aug. 31, 1950

Pat Seerey, Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Athletics

July 18, 1948

Chuck Klein, Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates

July 10, 1936

Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees

Philadelphia Athletics

June 3, 1932

Ed Delahanty, Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago Colts

July 13, 1896

Bobby Lowe, Boston Beaneaters

Cincinnati Reds

May 30, 1894

Most home runs hit in MLB game by a team

The most home runs that an MLB team has ever hit in a game was 10 by the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 14, 1987. Catcher Ernie Whitt led the charge with three home runs in the outing, but Rance Mulliniks and George Bell also added a pair of homers apiece. Fred McGriff, Rob Ducey and Lloyd Moseby all added the additional dingers to reach that mark of 10. The Blue Jays won the game in a landslide, 18-3.

feed

Home/MLB