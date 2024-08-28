Most losses by a single team in an MLB season: 2024 White Sox and unfortunate history
It's been a disastrous season for the 2024 Chicago White Sox.
With less than 30 games left in a 162-game season, the White Sox currently sit with 31 wins on the season. Offensively, they rank 29th in team hits, dead last in homeruns, and 29th in batting average.
Usually, the bad teams are typically one-sided. A team that could be bad at the plate, but good on the mound. The White Sox have been terrible as a team in both. On the mound, the Chicago is 29th in team ERA as well.
It's been a season to forget for White Sox fans, and the team could be in the midst of making some history.
The Mets own the record for fewest wins in a 162-game season
In the modern era of Major League Baseball, the team to finish an MLB season with the least number of wins was the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics with 36 wins.
Now, MLB didn't begin playing 162-game seasons until the 1960s, getting ready for huge expansion in the league. The 1962 New York Mets finished 40-112 and the 2003 Detroit Tigers finished 43-119.
Obviously, both records were better than the White Sox are on pace for at 31-101. They need at least nine wins in their last 29 games. That's a winning percentage of 31.0. Their current winning percentage on the season is 23.5.
It's definitely not a chase for the history books a team would want, but here we are approaching September.
There have been some awful teams in the modern era of baseball. The 2018 Baltimore Orioles were pretty bad. The 2019 Tigers also come to mind. But this year's White Sox team has been tough to watch all year long.
At this point, the goal is to avoid making history at all costs for the White Sox organization.
The winter meetings will decide the MLB Draft Lottery, and hopefully the White Sox can strike some luck there and get a top-three selection for the 2025 MLB Draft. For now, interim White Sox manager Grady Sizemore has a task at hand, simply get this team to win as many ball games as they can in the final month of the season, otherwise it'll be a history making season for the South Side of Chicago.