Most overpaid players on the Braves roster for the 2024 season
There are few players that you can argue are overpaid on the 2024 Braves roster, but these three fit the bill ever so slightly.
2) Raisel Iglesias, RP
Raisel Iglesias is another example of a Braves player who isn't drastically overpaid, but is probably making slightly more than he's actually worth. Not a huge deal, but that is a slight overpayment.
The Braves closer is set to make $16 million in the 2024 season. Not an insane amount, but when discussing relievers, it's a lot. In fact, Iglesias is tied for third with Kenley Jansen in salary for relievers this upcoming season according to Spotrac, trailing only Edwin Diaz and Josh Hader. Iglesias is a really solid closer, but he's not on Diaz or Hader's level.
The right-hander had a strong season in 2023 and should be good once again in 2024 closing games for the Braves. We all know he'll have plenty of opportunities to lock down saves and for the most part, he's earned trust from Braves fans to come through in those big moments.
The problem is, relievers can be extremely volatile. Iglesias is no exception to that. He's been outstanding with the Braves, but just before Atlanta got him at the 2022 trade deadline, he had a 4.04 ERA in 39 appearances in an Angels uniform.
The Braves are a team that can afford to give a little extra to a guy like Iglesias because of all of the team-friendly contracts on the roster. For the contract to be worth it, Iglesias would need to be one of the two or three best relievers in the league. Chances are that won't happen, making this deal the slightest bit of an overpayment.