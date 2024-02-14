Most overpaid players on the Cardinals roster for the 2024 season
The St. Louis Cardinals spent big to contend in 2024. Here are three players who are the most overpaid on the 2024 roster.
1) Kyle Gibson, SP
It's really unfortunate to have three-fifths of the St. Louis Cardinals' rotation on here, including a pair of newcomers, but that's where we are. The contract that the Cardinals gave Kyle Gibson isn't horrific because it only guarantees one year, but the chances of him living up to the $12 million they gave him don't feel very high.
Gibson is very similar to guys like Mikolas and Lynn in the way that he can be relied on to give innings. Lots of them. He threw 192 innings last season for Baltimore and has thrown at least 160 innings in each of the last five full seasons (excluding 2020). He's thrown at least 145 innings in every full season of his career outside of his rookie year in 2013 and the aforementioned 2020 season. The innings are great, but how good will his innings be?
Gibson had a 4.73 ERA last season with Baltimore. Fine for a back-end guy, which is what he is for St. Louis as well, but it feels like the $12 million he's set to make is a pretty clear overpayment.
The right-hander has a 4.63 ERA combined over his last five seasons. Not anything to write home about. He might give them six innings per start, but he'll allow four runs or so in those frames, putting them in a likely hole often. At age 36, things could always take a turn for the worst too.