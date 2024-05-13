Most triple doubles in NBA playoff history
The triple-double is one of the most impressively rounded achievements in basketball. It means a player accumulated at least 10 in three of these five statistical categories — points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Most of the time it's a player getting at least 10 points, rebounds, and assists.
In the regular season, the triple-double record is owned by Russell Westbrook with 199. This shouldn't be shocking since there were four seasons he averaged a triple-double. He reached his 199 triple-doubles in 1162 games played, which lets you know that even though it seemed like clockwork for a while, it is a rare occurrence.
Considering how many games that players can truly play in the playoffs and how much better teams play in the playoffs, the triple double is even more rare. Here is the record of most triple doubles in the playoffs.
Most triple doubles in the playoffs: 30
The record for most triple-doubles in the playoffs is 30 set by Magic Johnson. Considering that Magic was a 6-foot-9 point guard and had 138 regular-season triple-doubles, his holding this record shouldn't be shocking.
Magic played in 190 playoff games. In nine different seasons, he went to the NBA Finals as well as playing in four seven-game series. He has had a lot of playoff games under his belt to get this record. The last triple-double he ever got was in Game 5 of the 1991 NBA Finals where he had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 20 assists.
Not trailing too far behind Magic is LeBron James with 28 triple-doubles. This isn't a surprise, even though most people would think he'd have the record, having played in 287 playoff games, the most in NBA history. But as he aged the triple-doubles haven't been as frequent.
After those two players, there are only six other players to have at least 10 playoff triple-doubles — Larry Bird, Rajon Rondo, and Draymond Green with 10, Jason Kidd with 11, Russell Westbrook with 12, and Nikola Jokic with 18.
Based on the career trajectory of Nikola Jokic, he seems destined to eventually hold this record as well as the regular-season record. He's played in 77 playoff games and is already third in playoff triple-doubles. This postseason he has already had two triple-doubles and was one assist away from having three more.
For right now Magic Johnson holds this record but don't be surprised in the upcoming postseasons for Nikola Jokic to pass him.