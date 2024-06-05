Most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history
By Kinnu Singh
How is greatness defined?
Across sports, the talent level between professional athletes is marginal. What separates the superstars from the stars is the mental aspect of sports, and what separates the all-time greats from the superstars is the ability to perform under pressure.
Nowhere in the sport of basketball is there more pressure to perform than the NBA Finals. The seven-game series follows a grueling 82-game regular season and three consecutive conference series in the NBA Playoffs. While their peers have all cleaned out their lockers and gone on vacation, two exhausted and injured teams take the court to battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Although basketball is ultimately a team sport, triple-double statistics can serve as a barometer to measure individual success. A player has a triple-double game when they record a double-digit figure in three out of five statistical categories — points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots.
Here's a look at the NBA players with the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history.
Who has the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history?
Only 23 players have recorded at least one triple-double in the NBA Finals.
Ten of those 23 players recorded more than one triple-double. LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leader with 11 total triple-doubles in his 10 NBA Finals appearances. James surpassed the previous all-time leader, former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson, who collected eight triple-doubles in nine NBA Finals appearances. James appeared in 55 NBA Finals games and Johnson played in 50 NBA Finals games.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is in third place with three triple-doubles. Green played in 33 total games during his six trips to the NBA Finals.
Eight players are tied for fourth place with two triple-doubles each. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recorded both of his triple-doubles in his one trip to the NBA Finals. The series lasted only five games.
Player
Triple-doubles, NBA Finals
LeBron James
11
Magic Johnson
8
Draymond Green
3
Nikola Jokic
2
Jimmy Butler
2
Larry Bird
2
Walt Frazier
2
Wilt Chamberlain
2
Bob Cousy
2
Bill Russell
2
The 13 players to record a single triple-double are Charles Barkley, Elgin Baylor, Dave Cowens, Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Jason Kidd, Jamal Murray, Scottie Pippen, Rajon Rondo, Wes Unseld, Jerry West, and James Worthy.