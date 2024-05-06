Most triple doubles in NBA playoff history
By Colin Keane
The NBA Playoffs triple-double is a rare and elusive accomplishment. Even more remarkable is the ability to record a playoff triple-double on several occasions. Only 10 players in the history of the NBA have recorded more than five playoff triple-doubles in their career.
It is a testament to the singularity of the playoff triple-double that Magic Johnson, who last recorded a playoff triple-double 37 years ago in the 1987 NBA Playoffs, remains the all-time leader in the statistic with 30 total playoff triple-doubles.
Right behind Johnson on the list is LeBron James, with 28 career playoff triple-doubles. The rest of the top 10 includes Nikola Jokic (18 playoff triple-doubles), Russell Westbrook (12), Jason Kidd (11), Draymond Green (10), Rajon Rondo (10), Larry Bird (10), Wilt Chamberlain (9) and Oscar Robertson (8).
LeBron James still has a chance to usurp Johnson as the NBA's playoff triple-double leader, but that crown will inevitably land on Jokic's head in due time. No player in the history of the game records playoff triple-doubles at the rate of Jokic. In looking at playoff triple-double percentage (below), which is simply total playoff triple-doubles divided by total playoff games played, Jokic leads all players historically at a 24.32 rate.
Player
Playoff triple double % (total Playoff games played)
Nikola Jokic
24.32 (74)
Magic Johnson
15.79 (190)
Luka Doncic
11.77 (34)
Russell Westbrook
9.84 (122)
LeBron James
9.76 (287)
Oscar Robertson
9.30 (86)
Ben Simmons
8.82 (34)
Rajon Rondo
7.46 (134)
Jason Kidd
6.96 (158)
Draymond Green
6.37 (157)
Larry Bird
6.10 (164)
Wilt Chamberlain
5.63 (160)
Luka Doncic, third place on the list with a playoff triple double percentage of 11.77, also has a surefire opportunity to challenge Johnson's record in the coming years.
Nikola Jokic is an historical anomaly
Jokic is by far the most likely future king of playoff triple-doubles, however. The Serbian center, widely expected to be awarded his third NBA MVP in four years this summer, recorded 10 triple-doubles in last year's playoffs alone.
Such a feat is even more impressive when one considers the fact that no player besides Jokic in the 2023 playoffs recorded more than one triple-double, and there were only 14 total triple-doubles recorded overall.
Jokic's 10 triple-doubles in last year's playoffs also represents an historical anomaly.
If one were to remove Jokic from the equation completely and compare playoff triple-doubles recorded in 2023 to playoff triple-doubles recorded in 1990, the frequency of the playoff triple-double would appear to be constant over time. There were 4 non-Jokic playoff triple-doubles logged in the 2023 playoffs (Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and Jamal Murray with one each), and there were three playoff triple-doubles logged in the 1990 playoffs (Larry Bird, Hakeem Olajuwon and Scottie Pippen with one each).
Case in point: playoff triple-doubles are extremely difficult to come by in the NBA regardless of the era, but Nikola Jokic has become a glaring exception to this rule.