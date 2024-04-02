Most unlikely Astros pitcher throws no-hitter in most unexpected moment: Best tweets
The 17th no-hitter in Houston Astros history and the first in the 2024 MLB season was thrown by Ronel Blanco on Monday night. A week ago, Blanco didn't know if he'd even be in the Astros rotation.
It's truly been a magical seven days for the 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic. On March 26, his wife gave birth to a baby girl. That same day, Astros manager Joe Espada let him know he'd be in the starting rotation. In his first start of the season, he tossed a no-no.
You couldn't script it better.
Blanco threw 205 pitches with 73 strikes. He struck out seven and walked two while competing one of the most impressive feats in baseball. His is the earliest no-hitter by date in an MLB season, per OptaStats.
Best memes and tweets after Ronel Blanco's Astros no-hitter
He didn't have to worry about his offense against the Blue Jays. Kyle Tucker hit the first of two home runs in the first inning while Yainer Diaz and Jeremy Peña also blasted it out to have the Astros up 4-0 by the end of the second inning. Tucker and Diaz both hit homers in the seventh as well.
The 10-0 win was the first for Houston this year. They suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees over the weekend. Blanco's efforts were a hell of a way to bounce back from that early setback.
The Astros will look to continue riding this wave on Tuesday and Wednesday with two more games against the Blue Jays before they head on a road trip to face the Rangers and Royals.