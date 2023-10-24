The most World Series wins by a manager in MLB history
Bruce Bochy is set to manage the World Series for the fourth time in his career, having won three titles already. But which manager has the most titles in baseball history?
By Curt Bishop
Winning the MLB World Series is an incredible accomplishment, not just for a team or its players, but managers as well.
On Monday night, the Texas Rangers blew out the Houston Astros by a final score of 11-4 to win Game 7 of the ALCS and advance to their first World Series since 2011. This will mark the fourth time that Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has been to the World Series.
Bochy won three World Series titles as manager of the San Francisco Giants from 2010-14.
This year's World Series will get underway on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, with the Texas Rangers hosting the first two games. They'll await either the Philadelphia Phillies or the Arizona Diamondbacks, whichever wins Game 7 in Philadelphia.
Bochy is back in the Fall Classic for the first time since the Giants won their third title, and as he gets set for his first Fall Classic with the Rangers, it is important to remember that he ranks among the greatest managers in baseball history.
But which manager in baseball history has the most World Series titles? And where does the Rangers skipper rank on the list of managers with the most World Series titles?
Most winningest World Series managers in MLB history
The 68-year-old is the only active manager with three or more World Series titles, which obviously puts him in elite company. It's certainly a remarkable accomplishment for one of the game's greatest managers.
On X (formerly Twitter), Sarah Langs of MLB.com provided a little bit of context and posted a list of the ranks.
With his three World Series titles, Bochy is tied with Tony La Russa, Miller Huggins, and Sparky Anderson for sixth all-time on the list. The five managers mentioned in the tweet are the only skippers with more titles than Bochy.
But it's Casey Stengel and Joe McCarthy who are tied at the top, each having won seven titles.
McCarthy won his seven titles from 1932-43 as manager of the New York Yankees, and he was at the helm when Babe Ruth called his shot in Game 3 of the 1932 series.
McCarthy's tenure with the Yankees ended in 1947, and Stengel took over in 1949. He guided the Yankees to five consecutive World Series titles. The Yankees didn't reach the Fall Classic in 1954, but went on another impressive run, reaching the World Series in four consecutive years and winning two titles to tie McCarthy.
It's certainly interesting to see which managers have had the most success when it comes to winning World Series titles, and it's also fascinating that Bochy finds himself in such historic company.
He'll look to win his fourth World Series title this October and pull even with Joe Torre and Walter Alston.