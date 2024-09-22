Move over Shohei Ohtani: Elly De La Cruz makes home run-stolen base history of own
By Kinnu Singh
As the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their trip to the postseason on Thursday, Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season. As the global star continues to receives heaps of praise for the incredible feat, records continued to fall elsewhere in the majors this weekend.
The Cincinnati Reds are in fourth place in the National League Central with a 76-80 record. Although their disappointing season is all but over, Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has given fans a reason to be optimistic about their future.
De La Cruz powered the Reds' offense to a 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday with three hits and four RBIs, as well as a historic home run.
Elly De La Cruz became youngest player to join the 25-65 club with home run
The 22-year-old continued to etch his name into franchise and MLB history with a 423-foot home run in the fourth inning. De La Cruz became the youngest player in major league history to hit 25 home runs and steal 60 bases in a single season, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
The three-run shot on Saturday, which hit the railing just under the upper-level bar in right field, was his 25th home run of the season. He recorded his 65th stolen base on Friday night, which gave him 100 stolen bases through 251 career games.
Only five other players have had a 25-65 season in MLB history, and it was last accomplished by Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. during the 2023 season. De La Cruz became just the third Reds player with 25 homers and 65 stolen bases in a season. He also joined Acuna Jr. (2023) and Reds second baseman Joe Morgan (1973) as the only players with 35 doubles, 25 homers and 60 stolen bases in a single season, according to ESPN Research.
The budding star entered Saturday with the fifth-best WAR (4.9) in the National League, but his efforts have not resulted in wins. Cincinnati was eliminated from postseason contention for the fourth consecutive season, and they have failed to make the playoffs in a full 162-game season since 2013.
De La Cruz also broke the franchise record with an MLB-leading 206 strikeouts on Friday, although he'd probably like that record to be forgotten. The All-Star still has six games remaining to add to his numbers.