Nadalcaraz wins decisive third-set tiebreak in 14 minutes to reach Olympic doubles quarterfinals
By Lior Lampert
Tennis' new favorite doubles tandem strikes again at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!
The dynamic duo of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz recorded a signature 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-2 win against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof. With the second-round triumph, the Spaniards will march to the quarterfinals of the international competition.
Entering the match, Nadal and Alcaraz were considerable favorites to emerge victorious, so that shouldn't shock anyone. However, the pair pulling out a decisive third-set tiebreak in a measly 14 minutes is a significant takeaway.
Nadalcaraz wins decisive third-set tiebreak in 14 minutes to reach Olympic doubles quarterfinals
Nadal and Alcaraz dismantled Griekspoor and Koolhof in the conclusive set, breaking the Dutchmen's opening two services. The Spanish sensations took their early lead and ran with it -- they won 10-2, punching their ticket to the elite eight of Olympic men's doubles.
Combining Alcaraz's lack of doubles experience with Nadal's current form makes reaching this stage at the Olympics no small feat. Before the Paris Summer Games, the former hadn't participated in a tournament setting of this nature since 2022. Meanwhile, the latter has dealt with a myriad in recent years, which has resulted in limited playing time.
Nevertheless, Rafa is an Olympic doubles champion. Moreover, Stade Roland Garros has become a home away from home for the 38-year-old in his illustrious career. So, Alcaraz has leaned on his childhood hero to propel them to this point. Now, they're two matches away from a gold medal opportunity.
After their dominant and clutch effort, "Nadalcaraz" will look to carry the momentum and confidence forward. They will need every ounce of it for their upcoming battle with three-time reigning US Open doubles champion Rajeev Ram and his partner, Austin Krajicek.
Ram is currently the No. 5-ranked ATP doubles player in the world. So, he assuredly presents Nadal and Alcaraz with their biggest challenge yet. Seeing how the Spaniards approach trying to overcome their stiffest opponent(s) will be fun and captivating. But after seeing how they handled Greikspoor and Koolhof, morale is seemingly high.