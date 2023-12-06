Najee Harris's comment on Mitch Trubisky's leadership doesn't inspire confidence
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was asked about Mitch Trubisky's leadership. His response won't inspire much confidence.
By Mark Powell
The over/under for Steelers-Patriots on Thursday Night Football was originally set at 30.5, which says about all you need to know about the two teams playing. Pittsburgh is fresh off one of its worst offensive displays of the season, which says a lot given the Steelers employed Matt Canada for nearly three-fourths of the campaign.
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury on Sunday and will go under the knife. Pittsburgh hopes he can return this season, but for now they will start backup QB Mitch Trubisky.
Trubisky was initially signed as a potential starter prior to the start of the 2022 season. He then beat out a rookie Pickett for that job, but ultimately relented midseason. Pickett played well enough to earn the starting job moving forward, and here we are.
The Steelers offensive struggles have been well documented. They're expected to rely heavily on the running game of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren without Pickett to help. As for the passing game, Harris doesn't seem to have much confidence in Trubisky's leadership, at the very least.
"I guess" is not the answer Steelers fans want to hear after losing to the formerly 2-10 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Can the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Patriots without Kenny Pickett?
There were times this season where Pickett looked like a liability behind center. Yet, for all his wrongs, the one thing Steelers fans could count on was the second-year QB holding onto the football. That is, he doesn't turn the ball over often. Trubisky isn't as certain in that department, which could make Thursday night's game a little too close for comfort.
The Patriots and Bill Belichick are under fire. Bailey Zappe has taken over for Mac Jones as starting QB. Just last week they failed to score against the Chargers.
Yet, Thursday night feels like more of a toss up than it should, especially considering the Steelers are at home.