Nantes vs. PSG live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Ligue 1 live
Nantes host PSG in Ligue 1 this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Paris Saint-Germain play their first game since Kylian Mbappe announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season this weekend in Ligue 1 against Nantes.
Mbappe's announcement signals the end of an era at PSG where they spent big signing players including Lionel Messi and Neymar. However, they ultimately failed to win the Champions League with their star-studded squad.
PSG have changed direction and are now focussing on producing their own local players. However, in terms of a replacement for Mbappe, names such as Marcus Rashford and Victor Oismhen have been mentioned. Signing these players would go against their new policy.
Ligue 1 looks to be wrapped up for PSG as they are 11 points clear at the top of the division. The Champions League has been the club's obsession for some time and they are on course to make it to the quarter-finals.
Luis Enrique's side defeated Real Sociedad 2-0 this week thanks to goals from Mbappe and Bradley Barcola. Mbappe now has 31 goals in 30 games in all competitions this season. Barcola is a 21-year-old French winger who has found the back of the net three times in 26 matches this campaign.
PSG's opposition this weekend Nantes are 12th in Ligue 1 and just three points above the relegation zone. They need to start picking up points to make sure that they do not go down. They have one win, three defeats and one draw in their last five games.
Last time out, Nantes beat Toulouse 2-1 thanks to goals from Mostafa Mohamed and Tino Kadewere. This was a very positive result but they face a tough challenge to get anything from their match with PSG this weekend.
How to watch Nantes vs. PSG in Ligue 1
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 17
- Start Time: 03.00 p.m. ET
- Location: Nantes, France
- Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
- TV info: beIN SPORTS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Ligue 1 match on beIN SPORTS with a live stream on Fubo.