Napheesa Collier is picking up right where she left off
By Nick Andre
Last season, it took the Minnesota Lynx seven games to get their first win of the season. This year, they started on the right note by defeating the highly regarded Seattle Storm, 83-70. There were a lot of big takeaways from this game. Newcomers Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith shone but the star of the show was Napheesa Collier, who recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds.
The odds were not in favor of the Lynx heading into this matchup. The discussion before this game was the debut of the Storm’s big three — Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Nneka Ogwumike. Heading into the season, Seattle was expected to become one of the top contenders in the WNBA.
Collier set the tone for the Lynx early in the matchup. She did a terrific job establishing herself in the low post while using her footwork and size to maneuver around defenders. As Collier continued to lead the way, it opened up opportunities for her teammates to score as well.
As I mentioned earlier, Alanna Smith shined in her first game with the Lynx, scoring 22 points and being a focal point from the perimeter. As a team, the Lynx shot 45 percent from the floor and outscored Seattle 20-10 in the fourth to come away with the win.
The journey of Collier has had its ups and downs. After giving birth to her daughter a couple of years back, it was a difficult process trying to get back into game shape. Collier played only four games during the 2022 season, just to share the floor with then-teammate Sylvia Fowles before she retired. A year later, Collier would return to the team stronger than ever.
What makes Collier special is she has a no-quit mentality. Even in the most challenging situations, she always finds a way to overcome adversity. During the 2023 offseason, Collier worked relentlessly to return to All-Star form. It was a tough beginning to the 2023 season for the Lynx, starting the year losing their first six games. Luckily, Collier’s leadership played a role in their season turnaround and making the playoffs.
Collier averaged 21.5 points per game along with 8.5 rebounds in 37 games played. She put up 12 double-doubles on the season as well as 13 games where she scored 25+ points. Due to her high-level play, Collier was one of the finalists for the MVP Award. A highlight moment of the season for Collier took place on June 29 in Seattle as she knocked down a game-winning shot to give the Lynx a two-point win in overtime. It was another indication of her ability to put her team on her back and deliver a big play down the stretch.
After her MVP-caliber season, Napheesa Collier has picked up right where she left off. Many insiders believe the Lynx can finish with one of the top five seeds in the WNBA at the end of the season. With Collier’s spectacular performance on opening night, she looks to lead the way once again for Minnesota.