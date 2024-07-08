What Napheesa Collier's injury means for Lynx moving forward
The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Washington Mystics Saturday night 74-67 and the team improved to 15-6 on the season. Despite the team's victory, they were without their MVP candidate Napheesa Collier who injured her foot (plantar fasciitis) last Thursday against the Connecticut Sun. She is currently out indefinitely.
Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride cashed in 17 points a piece on Saturday night's win. Bridget Carleton contributed with 13 points and 6 rebounds to help balance the starting lineup.
Cecilia Zandalasini gave the team a boost off the bench finishing the game with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. Although the Lynx pulled off the win, it was against a depleted Washington Mystics team without Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes, Karlie Samuelson, and Emily Engstler.
There will be no games today, and the Lynx will play Tuesday night against the scrappy Los Angeles Sparks. With four games remaining until the Olympic break, Minnesota fans should be relieved because it gives Collier a chance to rest and recover.
The three-time All-Star is slated to play in this year's Olympics with the five-on-five USA team but no updates have been provided about her status. Needless to say, her injury will impact the Lynx moving forward.
Napheesa Collier's MVP case
Collier's injury removes Minnesota from the championship contender conversation. She impacts the game from all aspects on or off the floor.
Right now, the 27-year-old is fourth in scoring in the league and leading the team with 20 points per game. She is averaging 20 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 steals while playing a career-high 34.9 minutes.
Collier's game is multifaceted and she can impact the game without having the ball in her hands at all times. One aspect of her game that is underrated is her passing. Head coach Cheryl Reeve runs the offense through NC and she is the floor leader on the team. She leads by example by ensuring the floor is balanced so that people can play to their strong suits.
The Lynx are second in defense efficiency, allowing just 74.2 points per game. Without Collier in the lineup, the team will be missing a key piece to their interior defense. On average, the team holds opponents to 39.5 shooting (percent field goal percentage) which is number one in the league.
NC is dominating the glass with 10.2 rebounds per game but 7.6 rebounds come from the defense glass. Her ability to box out and eliminate second-chance points for their opponents is not discussed enough. She is averaging a career-high in blocks per game (1.5), and her ability to block shots deters guards from penetrating the lanes.
The UConn product clogs the lane and forces opponents into taking tough shots. Minnesota plays physical basketball and rotates on defense. The loss of their star player will make it hard for them to defend the paint and switch on defense.
Collier's ability to defend smaller players (in spurts) is overlooked and something the team will miss in the long run.
NC's injury means that the team will be without their selfless superstar. She is a dominant force on both sides of the ball but she is selfless and gets others involved. While running the fast break, she pushes the tempo and instantly looks for the outlet pass.
Collier sets her teammates up by passing out of her post-ups or the high pick-and-roll. There are times she can score but will turn down a shot to get McBride, Alanna Smith, or Carlton with an open three. She does a great job of reading the team's rhythm and pace on the floor.
Sometimes superstars believe they have to score to be dominant but the 2019 draft pick trusts her teammates to make the right play. She buys into the system and has become the trusted veteran on the team thanks to the mentorship of former teammates Sylvia Fowles and Seimone Augustus.
The Lynx have to be hoping she can rest up before the Olympics and come back after the break ready to lead them to a strong finish to the season.