Napoli vs. Inter Milan live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Serie A online
The defending champions take on the current league leaders in Serie A this weekend with Napoli facing Inter Milan. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Inter Milan currently top Serie A, having won ten of their 13 matches this season. They come up against the defending champions Napoli who have not been as impressive this season but are still fourth in the division.
Both teams were involved in the Champions League this week. Inter drew 3-3 with Benfica with one of their former players. Joao Mario, scoring a hat-trick against them. A positive for Inter was Marko Arnautovic scoring his first goal since returning to the club. Davide Frattesi and Alexis Sanchez got their other goals.
As for Napoli in the competition, they lost 4-2 to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Victor Osimhen -who has recently been linked with a move to Premier League side Chelsea- made a substitute appearance in this game. Osimhen has been troubled by a hamstring injury this season but is being eased back into action bu his club.
Inter are undefeated in their last seven Serie A matches. Last time out they drew 1-1 with Juventus, with Lautaro Martinez scoring their equalizer. Martinez has also been subject to interest from Premier League sides but is expected to sign a new contract with the club.
Napoli have been inconsistent in Serie A recently with three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games.
This weekend is a great opportunity for Inter to get ahead of the chasing pack and make a big statement that they can win the league this year.
How to watch Napoli vs. Inter Milan in Serie A
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
- Start Time: 14:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Napoli, Italy
- Stadium: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
- TV info: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Serie A match live on Paramount+.