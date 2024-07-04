Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Tickets: How can you attend the event?
Synonymous with the Fourth of July is the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. The competitions sanctioned by Major League Eating is a spectacle to behold and one that's only grown exponentially thanks to the record-setting efforts of guys like Joey Chestnut over the years. Now, it's an ESPN even we see every year on the holiday.
One thing that has led to beyond just seeing a bigger viewership and reach than ever before is we're also seeing bigger and more excited crowds. They're raucous in the best possible way and create an atmosphere. And if you're someone who can't get enough of people eating dozens of hot dogs individually, it could be an event worth going to.
How much will Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest tickets set you back though? We have what you need to know about the price and how to attend.
How much are tickets to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?
The tickets to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest are free, or rather it should be said that there aren't even actually tickets to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. All it takes is getting to the Coney Island -- or first to New York City if you don't happen to live in the area -- and then finding the right directions to get to 1310 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224. For those in the area wanting to head down there, taking the NYC subway to the Stillwell Avenue Station and you'll be right where you need to be to be in view.
How to get tickets to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Again, there are not tickets, so attending the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is all about just getting there. Whether it's by plane, foot, subway or car, just getting to the famous Nathan's location on Coney Island in Brooklyn will be enough. Fans who show up in attendance will then have the opportunity to wait in line and then get filed one-by-one into the bullpen crowd that viewers see celebrating every year while watching at home (and that's where you also get the free glizzy swag as well, which is really why you'd come out).
Beyond the hot dog hats, shirts, and other apparel though, this year's contest figures to be one of the most interesting in a long, long time. Joey Chestnut is not competing this year and the other most famous eater in the world, Takeru Kobayashi, has been barred from the contest for years. This means that we will have a winner other than those two competitive eating legends for only the second time than 2000. The only other time was in 2015 when Matt Stonie upset Chestnut -- and perhaps created the most dominant competitive eating force we've ever seen.