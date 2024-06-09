Addition by subtraction: National analyst couldn't be more wrong about Steelers losing Kenny Pickett
By John Buhler
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have completely overhauled their quarterback room this offseason, but they are not going to miss Kenny Pickett in the slightest. The once-fabled Fake Slide King became the Fake Slide Diva in a matter of two years. Pickett went from Pitt's most celebrated quarterback since Dan Marino, to Pittsburgh's most despised since Neil O'Donnell. What a wild ride it was for him!
As Steelers fans get ready to see all that could happen with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields running Arthur Smith's system, the only person who seems to think Pittsburgh will regret moving on from Pickett is Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. He labeled Pickett as the Steelers' most notable departure. Notable is a fair adjective to describe him, but there are others who will be missed more.
Here is what Sullivan wrote in his blurb about the Pickett departure to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"The Steelers had some of the biggest quarterback turnover throughout the NFL. On top of bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Pittsburgh also traded former first-round pick Kenny Pickett -- and a fourth-rounder -- to the Eagles in exchange for a third-round selection (which ended up being Payton Wilson) and two 2025 seventh-round picks."
Sullivan's last little tidbit of what Pickett's new job will entail doesn't mean this is a huge loss at all.
"Pickett will now serve as the backup to Jalen Hurts, while Wilson and Fields will duke it out for the starting job this summer."
I would argue that losing quarterback Mason Rudolph to the Tennessee Titans or wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers are much bigger losses for the Steelers than Pickett.
Kenny Pickett's loss will be more addition by subtraction for Steelers
Pickett may have had a great final season at Pitt, but his two-year run quarterbacking the Steelers was the epitome of forgettable. It was a struggle to see him throw the ball downfield. The offense was chaotic the entire time he played for the team. While not having a top-tier coordinator didn't help, Pickett was a first-round pick because the Steelers thought he could be the heir apparent to Big Ben.
Instead, his tiny hands and two-gloved nonsense never got the Steelers more than painfully mediocre in the deep middle of the AFC. While he did show signs of promise during his rookie year, injuries, regression and then later a bad attitude is what led to his undoing in Pittsburgh. Remember that it was Rudolph who was starting games for the team down the stretch and into the postseason.
Overall, I think losing a top-tier backup like Rudolph is going to hurt the Steelers more than keeping an ineffective starter like Pickett around. Yes, the Steelers massively upgraded in the quarterback department by bringing in Wilson and Fields after cutting ties with Pickett, Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky. However, there is still so much more unknown with this offense with Smith taking it over.
The Steelers losing Rudolph and Johnson will be way more impactful than not having Pickett around.