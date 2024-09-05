Who sang the National Anthem at Arrowhead Stadium for 2024 season opener?
By Ian Levy
The opening game of the NFL season is imbued with pomp and ceremony, especially this season with the Kansas City Chiefs at home, launching their quest for three consecutive Super Bowls. The Chiefs will start things off against the Baltimore Ravens and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.
This game is a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game, a defensive battle that the Chiefs won 17-10. Jackson and Patrick Mahomes both put up decent numbers in that game — combining for 513 passing yards and another 69 on the ground. But both teams struggled to score and a Ravens' fourth-quarter field goal was the only points scored by either team in the second half.
The Chiefs will obviously be looking to build momentum and the Ravens will be looking to play spoiler and make a statement that things could turn out differently this season.
But before kickoff, fans will get a show including the unveiling of their new Super Bowl banner, the National Anthem, another musical performance and an Air Force flyover.
Who is singing the National Anthem for the Chiefs' season opener?
Singer Coco Jones will be performing the National Anthem. In addition to her recording career, Jones plays the role of Hillary Banks on the Peacock reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She also performed the National Anthem at Wrestlemania XL.
Who else will be performing before the Chiefs season opener?
According to KMBC news, "Tasha Cobbs Leonard will perform Lift Every Voice, and a B-2 Stealth Bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base will conduct a flyover."
All the pregame festivities should begin around 7:00 p.m. with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. The game will be televised on NBC and viewable on streaming platforms like Peacock and Fubo.TV (free seven-day trial).