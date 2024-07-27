Nationals-Cardinals start time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium, July 27
By Scott Rogust
The St. Louis Cardinals have an important couple of days coming up, as they are in postseason contention ahead of the trade deadline. Fans are waiting to see if the Cardinals will make a big splash to ensure they will have a lengthy run in the postseason.
Since returning from the All-Star break, the Cardinals have had mixed results, holding a 3-4 record. That fourth loss arrived on Friday, where they lost 10-8 to the Washington Nationals in 10 innings. The Cardinals can't afford to make it two consecutive series losses in a row after dropping two out of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week.
For Cardinals fans hoping they could spend time indoors on their Saturday night, that won't be the case, for now. That's because the game entered a rain delay before their scheduled start time.
When the Cardinals vs. Nationals game will return from rain delay
UPDATE (8:37 p.m. ET): The Cardinals provided a new update on social media, saying that as long as weather permits, their game against the Nationals is set to start at 8:15. p.m. CT.
According to Weather.com, there are scattered thunderstorms in the St. Louis area. In the 7:00 p.m. CT hour, there will be a 58 percent chance of precipitation. But by 8:00 p.m. CT, the precipitation percentage is set to drop to 16. So, there's a chance that the game will start between 8:00-9:00 p.m. CT.
We will continue to keep you updated on this story once additional details are provided.