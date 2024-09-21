Nationals demote All-Star CJ Abrams to minor leagues for wild curfew violation
The Washington Nationals made headlines on Saturday morning when it was announced that All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams has been optioned to Triple-A Rochester. The 23-year-old has been slumping of late, but this move came as a complete shock. Abrams is widely considered the cornerstone of Washington's long-term plans and the season is over in eight days. Why now?
It is not a "performance issue," per Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic. Instead, it seems to be punishment for off-field actions. The Nats' former top prospect was seen pulling an all-nighter at a Chicago casino, out until 8 AM the night (or morning) before a 1 PM game against the Cubs. He missed curfew and has been demoted for the season's final week as a result.
It's a severe reaction from the Nats front office. A proper statement. Abrams won't even play for Triple-A Rochester; the Red Wings' season ends on Sunday, so Abrams will spend the final week of his season at the team's spring facility in West Palm Beach.
Abrams finishes the campaign with a slash line of .246/.314/.433 to go along with 20 home runs, 61 RBI, and 31 stolen bases. Acquired as the centerpiece of the Juan Soto trade a couple years ago, Abrams has properly lived up to expectations so far. This demotion does not impact his service time, as Abrams crossed the 172-day threshold that demarcates a full season of MLB service. He is eligible for arbitration this winter, the first of four such cycles left on his contract.
Nationals GM Davey Martinez refused to offer specific insight into Abrams' demotion.
"It’s an internal issue. I’m not going to give specifics."
When asked about the reports of Abrams staying out at the casino until 8 AM, Martinez said Washington is "aware of the report," but refused to elaborate. The Nats plan to "keep it in the family." Sources also told The Athletic that a specific incident did not lead to Abrams' demotion, which suggests a pattern of off-field behavior that has led to the Nats' hard-line stance.
Odds are we won't hear from Abrams the rest of the way, although he could file a grievance for lost salary through the MLBPA, as ESPN's Jeff Passan notes. That would only happen if Abrams believes his demotion to be unjust. It's not exactly uncommon for 23-year-olds to make mistakes and a spend a little too much time out partying, so we should judge Abrams more on how he responds to this verdict — both in the immediate aftermath and next season, when he is sure to be right back in the heart of Washington's lineup.
A rare five-tool player when he's firing on all cylinders, Abrams has a chance to lead the Nats back to prominence in the National League. This Washington squad is very rapidly building toward contention. That said, future missteps could further complicate the situation. Washington is trying to send a message here. Let's see if Abrams heeds it.