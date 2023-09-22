Nationals fan-favorite announces retirement with awesome Immaculate Grid reference
Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle announced his retirement after 11 amazing seasons in the majors. He helped the Nationals win a World Series and will be remembered beyond his playing days.
After being unable to stay healthy during the 2023 season, Sean Doolittle announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the major leagues. He will always be remembered as a talented relief pitcher who helped the Washington Nationals take down the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series.
Doolittle spent 11 seasons with the Athletics, Nationals, Reds, and Mariners before returning to the Nationals, where he spent the remainder of his career. He finished as a World Series champion who was elected to two All-Star games.
On Friday, in a surprise Twitter post, Doolittle announced his decision. He is set to have a news conference before the Nationals host the Atlanta Braves, according to USA Today.
Sean Doolittle announced retirement with classic Immaculate Grid reference
Doolittle will be remembered for his play, but he will also be remembered by those of us who play Immaculate Grid.
"I also want to thank the Reds and Mariners for hosting me on my gap year and increasing my chances for getting on the Immaculate Grid," Doolittle wrote.
Doolittle was a very underrated player and played with quite a few teams. On top of that, being an All-Star could help many achieve a low score.
In his career, he pitched in 450 innings and had a record of 26-24, while achieving an ERA of 3.20 and recording 112 saves. He never peaked until he was traded to the Nationals; in 2018, he pitched 45 innings but only had an ERA of 1.60 and was one of the best relief pitchers, while also recording 25 saves.
Doolittle went through struggles and many injuries throughout his career, and while that is what ended his career, he thanked all the fanbases of teams he played for, such as the Nationals.
"From the moment I was traded here, you welcomed my wife and me to your city and your team," Doolittle wrote.
He went on to also thank the fans in Oakland, who are also soon losing their team, and he said, "I know things have been difficult lately for A's fans, but I'm with you. Stay strong."
Even when his career is now over, he continues to be a fan favorite and supports them until the end.