Nationals to call up top prospect Dylan Crews for biggest debut imaginable
By Scott Rogust
The Washington Nationals weren't expected to make much noise or sniff the playoffs this season. But they did give opportunities for some of their young top players in the game. On July 1, the Nationals called up James Wood, one of their top prospects in the farm system and one of the big pieces in their return from the Juan Soto-San Diego Padres.
Over a month later, Washington is set to call up one of their top prospects in their farm system, and one of the top overall prospects in the game.
Grant Paulsen of MLB Network Radio reported that the Nationals were calling up No. 1 prospect Dylan Crews, where he will make his debut on Monday against the New York Yankees. Crews is the Nationals second-overall pick in 2023, and the No. 3 overall prospect in all of baseball.
Nationals top prospect Dylan Crews to make MLB debut Aug. 26 vs. Yankees
It's only fitting that the Nationals are calling up their top prospect to face the Yankees, who currently have their former top prospect in Soto. Crews and Wood to play against the Yankees? We're sure Nationals fans will be buying tickets for that home game on Monday.
Crews was drafted second overall last year, right behind Paul Skenes, who made his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates this year. So it's only fitting that Crews gets the chance to showcase his skills and prove why he will be a future piece for the Nationals for years to come.
This season, Crews played for both Double-A and Triple-A and has batted consistently across both minor league levels. Through 99 games total this season, Crews recorded a .272 batting average, a .343 on-base percentage, a .455 slugging percentage, 13 home runs, 60 runs, 68 RBI, and 107 hits in 390 at-bats.
For every prospect, they have dreamed of making their MLB debut in the grandest ways imaginable. For Crews, he gets to play his first game against one of the most prolific franchises in all of professional sports, the Yankees. We'll see what he can d against the Yankees and starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, who has turned things around of late after a brutal stretch in the middle of the season.