Nationals-White Sox start time: When will postponed rain delay game be replayed?
The Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox were scheduled to play in the Windy City on Monday evening but rain has officially spoiled the fun.
Just over an hour before game time, the White Sox announced that Monday's game has been postponed. The rain in Chicago was so bad they didn't bother with a delay.
So, when will the Nationals and White Sox make up the game?
Nationals-White Sox postponed game to be played as part of double-header
The forecast for Tuesday looks better than Monday, opening a slot for the White Sox to schedule a double-header to get the game in on May 14.
The first game of the double-header will begin at 3:40 p.m. CT with the second game following 30 to 45 minutes following the final out.
Per the White Sox announcement, gates and parking lots will open an hour before first pitch. Fans with tickets for Tuesday's game can come early to catch both matchups.
Trevor Williams of the Nationals was supposed to take on Chris Flexen for the White Sox on Monday. According to Vinnie Duber of CHGO Sports, Flexen will throw Game 1 on Tuesday before Erick Fedde takes the mound for Game 2. Andrew Golden of the Washington Post confirmed Williams will go up against Flexen with Mitchell Parker taking Game 2.
There is an open date for both teams on Thursday if weather gets in the way again but both teams want that day open for travel. The Nationals are heading to Philadelphia to complete their road trip while the White Sox are beginning a road trip in New York against the Yankees.