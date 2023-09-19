NBA All-Star Format Explained: What you need to know about 2024 rules
For the the fifth consecutive year, the NBA All-Star game will feature the Elam Ending while the teams will compete in the first three quarters for local charities in the Indianapolis area. The game will be played Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here's what you need to know about the rules and format.
By Phil Watson
The NBA All-Star Game returns to Indianapolis for the second time for the 2023-24 season, set for Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. While the NBA and the NBA Players Association may consider changes to the format in the near future, for now the NBA All-Star Game will follow the same format that has been in place since the 2020 edition.
The last time the NBA All-Star Game was played in Indianapolis in 1985, the Slam Dunk Contest dual between Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins was the highlight before All-Star Game MVP Ralph Sampson of the Houston Rockets led the West to a 140-129 win at the old Hoosier Dome.
The All-Star Game was introduced in 1951, with the 2024 game the 73rd in history. The NBA All-Star Game has been held annually with one exception, when the 1999 game was cancelled due to the NBA lockout.
Last year in Salt Lake City, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics scored a record 55 points, leading Team Giannis to a 184-175 win over Team LeBron. LeBron James has served as a captain for each of the last six All-Star games, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is a three-time captain. Kevin Durant (twice) and Stephen Curry (once) are the others to choose teams.
2024 NBA All-Star Game: Player selection rules
Fans, players and media will vote for the starters in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, with the opening of the fan vote to be announced after the regular season is under way. The fan voting makes up 50 percent of the tally, with players and media each weighted at 25 percent.
The leading vote-getters in the Eastern and Western conferences will be named captains and will select a team in a draft held before the game, a change made last year for the game in Utah. The starters are selected first, with the two sets of seven reserves chosen by the coaches in each conference picked next.
Injury replacements are made by the commissioner's office if necessary, Three players were replaced last year: Curry, Durant and Zion Williamson.
2024 NBA All-Star Game: Rules for the game
At the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, teams will compete in each of the first three quarters for charitable donations of $250,000 each to youth charities in the Indianapolis area. The score resets to 0-0 at the beginning of each quarter.
The Elam Ending takes effect at the start of the fourth quarter. A target score is determined by adding 24 points (in honor of the late Kobe Bryant) to the total of the team with the cumulative lead through three periods.
Last year, the target score was 182 with Team Giannis leading 158-141 through three quarters. Damian Lillard closed the game out with a long 3-pointer after Team LeBron had closed the gap to six points.