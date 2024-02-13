NBA All-Star Game future locations: Everything we know about 2025 & beyond
As the NBA All-Star game takes on Indianapolis this year for the first time since 1985, let's take a look at what locations are up next to host the game.
Indianapolis is set to host The 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, featuring all the top players across the league. Future cities have already been selected to host the game, with other cities putting in bids for different years to come.
Here is a look at what the future host sites will be.
2025 NBA All-Star Game Location
The All-Star game will return to San Francisco in 2025 for the first time since 2000. The Golden State Warriors will host the Chase Center, which was opened in 2019.
It was announced that it would be held on the weekend of Feb. 14 to 16, 2025. The league will also have other events throughout the city, including at venues such as the Moscone Convention Center, Oakland Arena, and the Warriors' Oakland Facility.
2026 NBA All-Star Game Location
2026, the 75th All-Star Game will go down to Southern California as the Los Angeles Clippers will host the weekend. The new Inuit Dome, which has yet to be completed, will be the host site.
While Los Angeles has already been a host site six times, this is the first time the Intuit Dome will host the event. The Dome is set to open in August 2024 as a multipurpose arena that will also be the new home of the LA Clippers. The Clippers will also collaborate with the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission to bring the All-Star game to LA.
What do we know about the 2027 NBA All-Star Game?
Locations have yet to be set for 2027; however, the Boston Celtics had put in a bid to host the weekend at TD Garden in 2026. So, the organization is likely looking to host for the first time since 1964.
However, the Orlando Magic have also bid to have the Amway Center host the weekend. The Amway Center hosted the 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend and hopes to host again.
We are likely to hear an announcement about 2027 and beyond years soon.