NBA All-Star Game received nothing but negative reviews on Twitter

The people have spoken, and the 2024 NBA All-Star game wasn't it.
By Kyle Delaney
If you're a fan of watching the league's most talented players brick wide open looks at half speed, you would enjoy last night's game.
On a night where the most talented basketball players in the world share the same court, Anthony Davis told ESPN that the Chicago Bulls' and Indiana Pacers' hype team dunk routines (you know, the guys on the trampoline) stood out to him as the most memorable moment of the night. That should really tell you all you need to know.
Sunday, the East won the NBA's 73rd All-Star Game 211-186 over the West. Although the East set a record by surpassing 200 points, something about last night's game felt... off. It felt empty. There was an overwhelming lack of intensity. The two sides took 168 3-pointers combined. Even though many of these threes were not heavily contested, the West still managed to shoot 35.2%.
Fed up with another lackluster All-Star game, NBA Twitter responded. Bill Simmons, Shannon Sharpe, and even Klay Thompson's pops weighed in.
In the end, it's not as simple as it seems. These All-Stars are all so important to their respective teams. So, it makes sense why they would take this opportunity to rest, even if that means going against the fans' wishes. However, it's unfortunate how obvious this is to the fan. In addition, given last night's record-breaking offensive performance, it's not necessarily headed in the right direction either.
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown told ESPN how there were discussions about the game being more competitive. However, as Brown explained, it's a complex task. "I guess guys are trying to figure out how to do that at the same time as having fun, being safe, [and] being injury-free." Though you could say Brown played his part by participating in the NBA's Dunk Contest for the first time in his seventh season, something the league's bonafide stars consistently decline.
Overall, the East vs West format change did not increase the competitiveness of the game. In fact, it'd probably be more entertaining and suspenseful if the NBA had the players just play H.O.R.S.E. instead. Every NBA player probably has a few crazy shots like these up their sleeves. At least that way, players wouldn't have to worry about getting hurt and it'd be just as competitive as last night's game, if not more.