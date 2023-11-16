NBA Awards Rankings: Jokic vs. Embiid (again), plus Tyrese Haliburton's rise
Some new developments on the MVP front, with a familiar battle waged at the top.
The Houston Rockets have won six straight. The Los Angeles Clippers, since trading for James Harden, have gone 0-6.
Just as we all expected.
The NBA standings are a complete whirlwind at this point, especially in the West. There hasn't been a deeper conference in years. It still feels like 10 or 11 teams have the tools to compete for a postseason spot, maybe even more. The Clippers are going to figure it out eventually, the New Orleans Pelicans have to lean into Zion Williamson at some point, and the Phoenix Suns are — hopefully — getting closer to full strength.
In the East, it's generally the same old, same old. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers occupy the top of the standings. The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are tied for third, with a cameo from the similarly 7-4 Indiana Pacers. Once the Cleveland Cavaliers figure out how to win games, we should land somewhere close to preseason expectations.
As the standings begin to take shape, let's check back in on the MVP race.
NBA MVP power rankings: Week 3
Honorable mentions: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Pacers have the best offense in the NBA, posting a historic 122.0 offensive rating through 11 games. The defense occupies the opposite end of the spectrum, which Indiana will have to address if the goal is genuine contention, but the offense is crackling with live-wire explosiveness. A large portion of the credit belongs to Tyrese Haliburton.
As Rick Carlisle told reporters, Haliburton is "their guy." The Pacers are 7-4 with the look of a legitimate postseason team in the East. Haliburton has his share of defensive shortcomings, but it is borderline impossible to knock the offense. He recently became the first player to achieve 32 assists and zero turnovers over a two-game span. Nuts.
For the season, Haliburton is averaging 24.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 12.5 assists on .528/.436/.932 splits. He is the best point guard in the East, hands down, and he's quickly gunning for the No. 1 mantle overall. He's only averaging 2.1 turnovers per game, his lowest mark since he came off the bench for 38 games as a rookie. Meanwhile, he's on pace for career highs across the board, with a uniquely uplifting play style that materially impacts those around him for the better.
If the Pacers can learn how to defend, watch out. Haliburton's growth has been a treat to watch. Out of college, the concern was that he couldn't self-create on offense. Such concerns feel like a distant memory now. Haliburton continues to bomb pull-up 3s and attack the middle of the lane with a potent blend of craft and touch. His ability to change speeds and weaponize his length on finishes in the paint points to an impressive work ethic and his unbelievable arc of improvement.