NBA Awards Rankings: Victor Wembanyama enters All-Star break on superstar trajectory
An updated look at the NBA Rookie of the Year race entering the 2024 All-Star break.
12.9 PPG | 3.9 RPG | 2.6 APG | .492 FG% | .321 3P% | .815 FT%
Jaime Jaquez Jr. has fallen into a mild shooting slump, but he remains an essential cog in Miami's rotation. The Heat aren't operating at the championship level we expected coming into the season, but at 30-25 and No. 7 in the East, Miami is still a step ahead of last season. We know the Heat can flip a switch better than any other franchise. Jaquez is a major reason for confidence in Miami's outlook, both short and long-term.
It's a historically risky proposition to draft 22-year-olds high in the first round, but Jaquez has translated his collegiate experience beautifully to the next level. All his unique quirks from UCLA have carried over. He's mismatch-hunting in the post, spraying passes from the elbow, and doing his best Jimmy Butler impression in the mid-range.
The 3-point shot was always Jaquez's swing skill. He began the season at a torrid pace but his percentage has been on a steep decline recently (16.7 percent over his last 10 games). His ability to demand attention on the perimeter opens up a ton as a driver and facilitator, so Miami will hope that swings back the other direction.
Defense has been a real plus for Jaquez, too. He's not the most dynamic athlete in space, but he plays with a chip on his shoulder and he understands the schemes in which he operates. Jaquez is always in the right place as a helper and his quick hands have led to a fair amount of turnovers (1.1 steals), so he's well on his way to a central role in Miami's long-term plans.