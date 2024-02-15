NBA Awards Rankings: Victor Wembanyama enters All-Star break on superstar trajectory
An updated look at the NBA Rookie of the Year race entering the 2024 All-Star break.
16.6 PPG | 4.1 RPG | 2.3 APG | .444 FG% | .386 3P% | .836 FT%
Lost in the Wemby-Chet mania is the sheer awesomeness of Brandon Miller's rookie season in Charlotte. He got off to a bumpy start in the first month, but Miller's role has been steadily increasing ever since. He is averaging 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on .483/.418/.886 splits over his last 10 games. The Hornets are in full-on tank mode, but injuries to LaMelo Ball and a series of trade deadline moves has only opened the door for Miller to showcase the full extent of his burgeoning skill set.
The Hornets have really leaned into Miller as a ball-handler in recent weeks, allowing him to operate out of pick-and-rolls and look for his own shot outside the flow of the offense. The pull-up jumpers are falling fast and furious. He still has room to grow in the decision-making department (1.7 turnovers), but Miller flashed legitimate passing chops at Alabama. He can deliver skip passes to open shooters or navigate traffic to locate the rim-running big.
He still needs to get better at pressuring the rim and finishing through contact, but a 6-foot-9 wing splashing 3s, creating out of pick-and-rolls, and defending at a reasonably high level is hard to complain about. Miller is older than most freshmen-turned-rookies at 21, but he's quite advanced compared to his peers. Here's a great morsel from J. Kyle Mann at The Ringer.
"Miller’s progress is often overlooked because of how gangbusters Wemby and Chet have been, but he’s quietly on track to becoming one of the most successful rookies ever in terms of perimeter scoring at volume; only 17 other players in the 3-point era have averaged more than 15 points per game and shot over 35 percent from 3 on a minimum of 250 attempts, and we’re only halfway through the season."
Miller will continue to receive star-level reps from Charlotte as the season progresses. Every team is looking for the next great wing, and maybe the Hornets found him in the No. 2 spot. He won't win Rookie of the Year because of the insane talent elsewhere in the race, but Miller has fully delivered on the hype for Charlotte.