NBA Awards Schedule: When will winners be announced?
With the 2023-24 NBA regular season in the books, it's time to celebrate the players that made the season great.
By Kinnu Singh
The 2023-24 NBA regular season is in the books. Although the postseason will take center stage in the coming weeks, the league will still spotlight the best performers of the grueling season with their annual year-end awards.
After votes are tallied from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, the NBA will announce the 2023-24 Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Clutch Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year. There will also be 15 All-NBA players, 10 All-Defensive Team players, and 10 newcomers on the All-Rookie Team.
The final day of the regular season began with uncertainty — only five of the 20 playoff seeds were locked in. It's only fitting that there are just as many uncertainties with the awards as well. Denver Nuggets phenom Nikola Jokić will undoubtedly win Most Valuable Player and San Antonio Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama will likely be the unanimous Rookie of the Year, despite a strong season from Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren. As for the rest? It's up for debate.
Here's when the NBA will announce winners for the 2023-24 awards.
NBA Awards Schedule: Winners and Dates
The specific dates and times are unknown, but there is a general idea of when the winners will be announced. The announcement won't come any earlier than April 19, which is the final day of voting.
Last year, the winners were revealed by TNT during the coverage of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on the following dates:
- Defensive Player of the Year: April 17, 2023
- Clutch Player of the Year: April 18, 2023
- Coach of the Year: April 19, 2023
- Sixth Man of the Year: April 20, 2023
- Most Improved Player: April 24, 2023
- Rookie of the Year: April 25, 2023
- Most Valuable Player: May 2, 2023
The 2023-24 NBA honors could see a slight delay, however. In the past, ballots were due on the final day of the regular season. This year, the NBA implemented a new voting process for year-end awards due to the new 65-game eligibility rules, according to NBA insider NBA Marc Stein. Ballots went out at the end of the regular season when the full list of eligible players was determined. Voting takes place from April 16-19, during the NBA Play-In Tournament.
In accordance with the new collective bargaining agreement, only players who played at least 65 games are eligible for All-NBA honors and most major awards, except for Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.
Due to the NBA's new 65-game eligibility rules, many of the league's best players won't be eligible for awards. Joel Embiid, whose stellar season was cut short due to a knee injury, is not eligible to be an All-Star. Other ineligible players include Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler, Jamal Murray, Kristaps Porziņģis, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, Trae Young, OG Anunoby, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Isaac.
Houston’s Alperen Şengün could be eligible for Most Improved Player if an independent doctor ruled that his injury would have kept him out past May 31. The center is on the ballot for Most Improved Player, according to The Athletic.