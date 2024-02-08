NBA buyout market: 4 best players likely available after deadline day
These four players could help several teams on the NBA buyout market in the wake of the trade deadline passing.
By Lior Lampert
NBA Buyout Market: 3. Marcus Morris
Marcus Morris has been traded three times this season.
After initially being sent to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Clips, Morris was sent to the Indiana Pacers as part of the trade that netted Philly veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Shortly thereafter, the Pacers rerouted Morris to the San Antonio Spurs for Doug McDermott.
Shams has since reported the Spurs are likely to buy out Morris from his $17 million salary. Given his pre-existing price tag, some teams will not be able to partake in the bidding war for the veteran wing, but he can certainly help several contenders.
A proven scorer with playoff experience, Morris averaged 19.6 points per game as a starter for the New York Knicks in 2019-20 in 43 games before being traded to the Clippers and putting up 11.8 points per game while making 47.5 percent of his three-point attempts in 13 playoff starts for Los Angeles that season.
A career 37.7 percent three-point shooter on 4.2 attempts per contest, Morris is a reliable and capable marksman from beyond the arc. And at 6-8 weighing 218 pounds, Morris offers good size and versatility on both ends of the floor as someone who can stretch the floor while defending multiple positions.
Morris would be an underrated rotational piece for any team in need of help along the wings following the deadline.