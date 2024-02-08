NBA buyout market: 4 best players likely available after deadline day
These four players could help several teams on the NBA buyout market in the wake of the trade deadline passing.
By Lior Lampert
NBA Buyout Market: 2. Spencer Dinwiddie
After questionably being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors, it doesn’t seem like Spencer Dinwiddie will be staying put for very long.
According to Shams, the Raptors intend to waive Dinwiddie to avoid a potential $1.5 million contract bonus for meeting a milestone for games played, putting a point guard who should have no shortage of suitors on the open market.
Like Morris, Dinwiddie’s salary from his pre-buyout contract prevents him from signing with several teams, but there will be plenty of interest in his services.
Dinwiddie, who is a proven scorer and shot creator who can get hot in a hurry, is shooting over 45 percent from both corner three-point spots this season, and can run an offense in limited spurts if called upon. At 6-foot-5, he has solid size for a point guard, which offers lineup versatility.
A career 33.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc, Dinwiddie made 40.4 percent of his threes in 76 games with the Dallas Mavericks during his stint with the team. If he can shoot somewhere in the middle of that range consistently, he could be a valuable addition to any contending team.
It is noteworthy that Dinwiddie has struggled this season on both ends of the floor, with concerns about his effort emerging.