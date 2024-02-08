NBA buyout market: 4 best players likely available after deadline day
These four players could help several teams on the NBA buyout market in the wake of the trade deadline passing.
By Lior Lampert
NBA Buyout Market: 1. Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry was traded to the Charlotte Hornets roughly two weeks ago and has yet to suit up for his team. However, he is expected to be bought out after the Hornets were not able to find a trade partner to take on his expiring $29 million salary.
A six-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA, and 2019 NBA Champion, Lowry may not be the player he once was, but he can still help any contending team in need of a veteran floor general. We witnessed it last season, with Lowry playing a critical role in the Miami Heat’s march to the NBA Finals.
Throughout his 17-year NBA tenure, the former Villanova Wildcat has averaged 6.2 assists per game, showcasing his ability to run an offense.
Despite his small stature, Lowry is a hard-nosed, gritty defender who can play above his size on that end of the floor. A career 36.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc, Lowry can keep opposing teams honest with his ability to stroke it from downtown.
Lowry is the type of player who jumps off the screen or whose presence isn’t always felt in the box score, but his impact on winning throughout his career cannot be overstated.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, could the Philadelphia 76ers make a run at Lowry? ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski suggests that is in play following the Sixers’ trading Danuel House to the Detroit Pistons.