Charles Barkley announces retirement from TV after 2024-25 season
By Scott Rogust
This year, the NBA world has been following the league's broadcasting negotiations very closely. That's because the NBA is looking at other options with TNT's contract coming up. With that, NBC and Amazon are offering billions of dollars to broadcast games in the future.
With this news, the ever-popular show, "Inside the NBA," is in serious danger of ending. The show starring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, provides fans with insight into the games and comedic moments, whether it's jokes at each other's expense or pranks. While there has been no confirmation about the future of "Inside the NBA," one member of the show announced some news on Friday night.
While working on the NBA TV post-game show following the Dallas Mavericks' 122-84 win, Barkley took some time to discuss his future. Barkley said regardless of what happens with "Inside the NBA," next season will be his last, as he will officially retire from broadcasting.
"I have made the decision myself -- no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television," said Barkley. "I just want to say thank you to my NBA family, you guys have been great to me. My heart is full of joy and gratitude, but I'm going to pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT, but for me personally...I'm not going to another network. But I'm going to pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith]. But next year, I'm going to just retire after 25 years, and I just want to say thank you, and I wanted you to hear it from me first."
And just like that, the next season of "Inside the NBA" will be much more emotional than fans could have expected. Not only is the show's future in serious flux after the 2024-25 season but Barkley will be done with broadcasting.
Barkley stressed that he spoke with other networks about opportunities, but decided that he will only work for TNT. Even with that declaration, Barkley decided that after 25 years, he would bring an end to his broadcasting career. Plus, he is hoping that the NBA will remain with TNT, and if that were the case, he would want to have either Jamal Crawford, Steve Smith, or Vince Carter take his spot on the show.
Barkley joined TNT and "Inside the NBA" back in 2000, and had become a mainstay on the show. Barkley brought insight and knowledge to the show due in part to his 16-year Hall of Fame playing career, highlighted by 11 All-Star Game appearances and an NBA MVP Award in the 1992-93 season. Not only that, but Barkley brought humor to the show, leading to plenty of viral moments and highlight reels that fans could watch for hours on end.
As a result of his work on "Inside the NBA," Barkley won four Sports Emmys for "Outstanding Studio Analyst."
Besides "Inside the NBA," Barkley also provided analysis for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament on Turner Sports and CBS.
So, regardless of whether or not the NBA stays with TNT or moves to NBC or Amazon, Barkley will be done providing in-studio analysis. Now, Barkley will be on a retirement tour until the conclusion of the next NBA season.