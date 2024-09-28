NBA contract grades: Clippers hold onto Terance Mann as role likely grows
It has been an interesting off-season for the Los Angeles Clippers. On the positive side, the organization has been getting ready for the inaugural night of the 2024-2025 NBA season where they play in their own stadium, away from the Lakers. The Clippers also made solid additions like Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn and Kevin Porter Jr. Finally, they found ways to get James Harden and Ivica Zubac extended to get the players paid while still having the room to make the team grow.
The one negative spotlight on the Clippers, that most experts and causals will highlight is the loss of Paul George to free agency. George decided to go for the money instead of staying in his hometown to play in a big three with Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
This off-season will appear as a loss for the Clippers to many, but in actuality, the Clippers have been able to build their future more. On Friday, the Clippers’ future got even more secure and bright with the three-year extension to guard/forward Terance Mann.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Clippers signed Mann to a three-year, $47 million contract extension, which will run through the 2027-28 season.
Clippers want more from Mann
In his five years in the league, Mann has been a player who exceeded expectations as a second-round pick. He has been a stellar role player who has gone in and out of the starting lineup due to the injuries on the team. His biggest moment of his career was scoring 39 points (7-of-10 from the three-point arc) in Game 6 of the 2021 Western Conference second-round matchup against the Utah Jazz to put the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.
Last season, Mann finally became a full-time starter, but his offensive potential was limited due to the offensive focus of the big three. Mann averaged 8.8 points per game and shot 34.8 percent from the three-point arc, which is one of the lowest in his career. He was a role player to play in the corner and be a primary defender which he still did very well.
The Clippers know they need Mann to step up this season with George on the roster. Mann won’t be limited offensively this season in head coach Ty Lue’s offense. He will get more opportunities to be aggressive from the three-point arc, drive to the rim and help set up shots for his teammates.
His much-longer input this season and beyond justifies his three-year extension; $47 million.
Mann’s deal continues the team’s trend towards team-building
The Clippers have been efficiently getting their key players under team-friendly deals. It started the beginning of last season when Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year; $152.4 million with $45.6 million in the first year. The Clippers were hoping George would take the same deal or less this off-season.
When that deal fell apart, the team decided to keep the team-friendly mindset. Harden signed a two-year; $70 million deal with a player-option next off-season. Jones Jr. got a three-year deal averaging $10 million per season to be the starting power forward.
These deals helped give center Ivica Zubac a valuable extension of a three-year deal worth $58.6 million. Zubac is the player who benefits the most from Harden’s style of play and is coming off his best season in the league.
With Mann, this not only gives him the money he deserves for being a solid all-around player, but this ensures the demand to step up this season. Mann is also considered a fan favorite because he is a solid defender and hard-working offense player and he is a Clippers’ draft pick, something the team rarely has success in.
Grading the extension deal of Mann and the Clippers
At 27-years-old, Mann still has room to grow into a high-volume player. He is just coming off his first full year as a starter in the league and has shown he can maintain the energy and focus through a long regular season. Mann also plays better in the postseason, especially in the previous playoffs where George was terrible.
Without George on the court, Lue can utilize Mann as a key offensive player rather than a tool. Mann still also has Leonard and Harden to help him develop more into an explosive player.
This new deal isn’t as team-friendly as some of the other major players projected to start, but it is a sign that the organization has its full trust in him. Mann is a player who is open to taking challenges to get even better.
Terance Mann contract grade: A-