NBA Draft: 10 college basketball freshmen to watch entering 2023-24 season
With the college basketball season about to start, here are the best freshman to watch from an NBA Draft perspective.
Aday Mara (along with aforementioned teammate Berke Buyuktuncel) are going through some difficult eligibility trials with the NCAA, but it's hard to imagine Mara getting knocked off NBA radars. The 7-foot-3 Spaniard, even in a league infused with more size and skill than ever, is an absolutely massive human. He's not a stiff either, possessing nimble feet on defense and an under-appreciated breadth of skill on offense.
It's ridiculous to have such eligibility nonsense still happening in college basketball in the NIL era, but such is life. Hopefully Mara is allowed to play. He should immediately become one of college basketball's most dominant rim protectors, expertly navigating drop coverage and using his 7-foot-7 wingspan to deter even the bravest scorers. Mara also profiles as an elite rebounder. On offense, he will finish everything within arm's reach of the rim. What really pops, however, are his passing chops in the high post.
Mara's season could start with some NCAA-mandated ugliness, but he's a genuine top-5 candidate for teams in need of an interior anchor.
Isaiah Collier will lead the charge for a flashy USC freshman class. He's 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, built with broad shoulders to bulldoze defenders en route to the rim. Collier is a shifty ball-handler, capable of tip-toeing through tight spaces or simply embracing physicality on drives. He doesn't shoot the cleanest 3-ball — probably the biggest hangup for interested NBA parties — but Collier is comfortable hitting tough in-between shots inside the arc, so there's reason to believe the touch will eventually translate.
In addition to the scoring chops, Collier makes every pass in the book. He operates with extreme poise and confidence, never getting sped up or looking out of control. NBA teams may want to bet on a more reliable 3-point shooter, but if those numbers come around even a little bit in college, Collier is going to profile comfortably as the best 'true' point guard in the draft.
He puts his physical gifts to use on defense, too. Collier can guard players several inches taller due to his rugged strength at the point of attack. He's a two-way playmaker, and he should have ample runway to showcase his talents for the Trojans.