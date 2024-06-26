NBA Draft 2024 ticket prices: How much does it cost to get in?
By Scott Rogust
The 2023-24 NBA season ended over a week ago, with the Boston Celtics winning their 18th championship after beating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. There wasn't much time for NBA teams to relax because the following week, the offseason kicks off in a huge way. That all begins on June 26.
This Wednesday, the 2024 NBA Draft takes place live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The draft has been held in Brooklyn every year since 2013 (excluding 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). But there is a switch to the event, as the first round of the NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center, while the second round will be held at ESPN Seaport District Studios in Manhattan on Thursday, June 27.
Considering the second night will be held at ESPN studios, they will not be open to the public. However, the first round will be open to the public on Wednesday night. If you are tempted to make a last-minute trip to the Barclays Center to see which prospect gets selected first overall by the Atlanta Hawks, or to see who your favorite team selects, there are tickets still available.
Here are the ticket prices for the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
NBA Draft 2024 ticket prices: How much does it cost to get in?
Considering we are a few hours out from the start of the 2024 NBA Draft, there are limited ticket options. But that doesn't mean they are not affordable.
On Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets run for $46.95 and are located in Sections 205, 228, and 229. That price also includes fees. So yes, they are all located in the upper level of the Barclays Center. There are no tickets available in the lower sections.
On SeatGeek, the cheapest tickets available are for $65 (fees included in price) and are located in Section 205, Row 20. Much like Ticketmaster, there are no tickets available in the lower level. Also, SeatGeek only has 18 ticket listings available, as of this writing.
As for StubHub, the cheapest tickets available are $52 (fees included in price), located in Section 228, Row 11. There are lower-level seats available on StubHub, but they are more expensive. Seats in Section 105, Row 6, will cost you $485 (fees included in price). Seats in Section 4, Row 19, run for $493 (fees included in price).
If you are planning on a last-minute trip to the 2024 NBA Draft, you need to act fast, because there aren't many ticket options available.