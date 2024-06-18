NBA Draft bumps the WNBA Commissioner's Cup from Barclays Center
The entire sports community had an opinion when the NBA decided to do the In-Season Tournament for the first time last season. Viewers tuned in and watched the games specifically for the tournament.
However, the WNBA has been doing this since the 2021 season with their Commissioners Cup. It's a significant award for a team during the league's regular season. This season is also a new format. In December, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said there would be a condensed two-week qualifying tournament and, with a $500,000 payout to the winning team, each player’s bonus for winning the cup (around $40,000) will be nearly four times more than for winning the WNBA Finals (around $11,000).
Of course, though, as we are set with the two teams competing for the cup, we see the WNBA being treated like second-class citizens.
On Monday, just eight days before the title game between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, the WNBA announced it is moving the game to the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The Liberty went 5-0 in qualifying rounds and originally was set to play in their usual home arena at Barclays Center. But the NBA Draft is scheduled for June 26 and 27 at Barclays, so they are moving the game instead.
UBS Arena is an hour away from Barclays Center, which means fans have a longer commute to games. While it is upsetting to see the league being shown as the second priority, the WNBA's scheduling is concerning.
A source from Yahoo Sports said the league allowed the Liberty to play the title game in Minnesota. The Liberty declined that offer. Liberty initially secured a homecourt advantage for the title game at Barclays Center after securing a better regular-season winning percentage for the two teams.
The NBA had settled on the Barclays Center for its two-day event on the draft long before the Cup title date was announced, and the WNBA knew this. And the potential need for a new venue was on the league's mind for months. Keeping the event in New York was a considerable risk the WNBA seemed willing to take, even though the Liberty won last season’s Commissioner’s Cup and entered this season as one of the Eastern Conference favorites.
The Liberty also informed the league of the potential conflict, so in a way, the league almost did this to itself. The NBA did their In-Season Tournament final in Las Vegas last December; it would have made sense if the WNBA did the same, considering they also have a franchise there, knowing that the area will travel for women's basketball.
The decision indicates that the NBA holds the cards in the dynamic. Simply put, the NBA’s showcase event took priority over the WNBA’s. And getting the venue back for the cup is just not in the cards for the WNBA money-wise.
Looking at both sides of this conflict, it's frustrating for WNBA fans and players because this cup is considered to be one of the highest awards in the league.