5 NBA Draft prospects Grizzlies should highlight with Ja Morant out for the season
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a terrible setback on Monday. Now, it's time to look toward the future.
3. Grizzlies can add 3-and-D extraordinaire with Zaccharie Risacher
Zaccharie Risacher has been zooming up draft boards with an impressive season for JL Bourg. In 29 games between Eurocup and LNB Pro A, Risacher is shooting 47.3 percent from 3-point range. At 6-foot-10, his ability to hit all sorts of 3s is a natural green flag for scouting departments. Again, there isn't much surefire star talent to bank on in 2024. As a result, Risacher's clear high floor should receive special consideration. He makes a lot of sense for a Grizzlies team in need of wing depth.
Risacher has seldom been asked to create from scratch this season. To date, 86.4 percent of his possessions have been devoted to spot-ups, transition, off-ball screens, offensive boards, and cuts (h/t Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman). He drives the lane fluidly and his height-touch combination is potent, but Risacher will do most of his damage with minimim dribbles.
That shouldn't both the Grizzlies, who are building their team around the NBA's most explosive downhill attacker. Morant is in the paint early and often every game, generating open 3s and creating fissures in the defense for his teammates to exploit. Risacher would feast on spot-ups, trailing 3s, and off-movement jumpers. All that, and he's 6-foot-10 with one of the most impressive defensive profiles on the board. His can guard across the positional spectrum and generate positive chaos with his 6-foot-11 wingspan.
The Grizzlies will enter next season hungry to compete after an upsetting 2023-24 campaign. Risacher might not have stardom on his bingo card, but he's going to plug an immediate hole for Memphis while contributing amply on the margins.