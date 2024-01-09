5 NBA Draft prospects Grizzlies should highlight with Ja Morant out for the season
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a terrible setback on Monday. Now, it's time to look toward the future.
1. Grizzlies can improve frontcourt longevity with Alex Sarr
Memphis has suffered from consecutive season-ending injuries to Steven Adams, leaving the frontcourt exposed on both ends. The Grizzlies have a perennial All-Star and DPOY candidate in Jaren Jackson Jr., but his limitations are noticeable. He lacks physicality on the glass and he's prone to fouling at the five spot.
The Grizzlies could decide to pair Jackson with Alex Sarr on draft night, allowing two young, high-upside bigs to grow together. Sarr won't replicate Adams' physicality, nor does he possess the Kiwi's unique talent for thunderous screen-setting or post-up facilitating. But, Sarr is a rangy 7-foot-1 defender who could wreak havoc in concert with Jackson for the next decade.
Sarr's defensive floor will earn looks as high as No. 1 overall. He shows great instincts as a rim protector and he's versatile enough to switch on the perimeter and guard in space. The Grizzlies' frontcourt would blanket opponents.
On offense, Sarr flashes upside as a shooter and open-floor ball-handler. He loves to sprint out in transition and he can explode for impressive drives when the lane opens up. Even though Sarr needs to get more physical and assertive as a finisher inside, he can play above the rim and serve as a vertical outlet for Morant. There are concerns about Sarr's mid-range diet translating to the next level, but skilled bigs are all the rage in today's NBA and the Grizzlies need a long-term frontcourt solution to pair with Jackson.