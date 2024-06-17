NBA Draft Rumors: Bronny done with workouts, Suns target locked, Knicks all-in on defense
- Knicks are once again tied to Virginia wing Ryan Dunn in NBA Draft
- Suns could have their No. 22 pick locked in already
- Bronny James unlikely to work out with more teams after Lakers, Suns
The 2024 NBA Draft is less than a fortnight away. It's the most exciting time of year, and we are blessed (or cursed) with an especially unpredictable draft this summer. We don't have a consensus No. 1 pick, and the entire class feels like a crapshoot of historic proportions. We never really know what's going to happen, but this year carries a special level of uncertainty. It's such an evenly balanced (and some would call it weak) talent pool.
As such, the rumors are swirling, with conflicting reports and educated guessing on center stage. This is the season of the smokescreen — we can never take NBA Draft reports at face value — so it's our job to cut through the noise and at least hypothesize about what could be, and what probably is not.
Here is the latest buzz to start your week off right.
NBA Draft Rumors: Knicks No. 25 pick viewed as 'floor' for Ryan Dunn
The New York Knicks are equipped with back-to-back picks in the first round — Nos. 24 and 25. There's a decent chance one or both get traded, but assuming the Knicks stand pat, it's not difficult to decipher a potential course of action.
Few prospects have been more thoroughly tied to a specific team than Ryan Dunn to the Knicks. The Virginia sophomore is the classic Tom Thibodeau rookie, specializing on defense and known for his relentless motor. Dunn averaged 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks on .548/.200/.532 splits in 27.5 minutes for the Cavaliers this season.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Knicks aren't expected to let Dunn slip past them on draft night.
"Ryan Dunn recently worked out for the Knicks at their training facility, and some around the league believe the floor for Dunn, the top perimeter defender in the draft class, is No. 25 overall to the Knicks."
There are serious concerns about Dunn as a prospect. He's a virtual non-shooter on the wing, hitting 20 percent of his 3s as a sophomore with hackable free throw numbers. His skill set is extremely limited on that end of the floor — he's basically good for dunks and layups. Dunn could find a way to contribute as an athletic rim-runner, but his lack of passing or ball-handling acumen at 6-foot-9 is worrisome when paired with such dire shooting touch.
On the other hand, he's arguably the best defender in the draft. Period. Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals, putting together a defensive playmaking resumé that is reminiscent of Matisse Thybulle. All things considered, it's hard to deny the appeal of betting on a truly elite attribute in a weak draft, even if there are equally grave flaws Dunn must overcome.
He covers so much ground, handles so many different assignments, and plays with such effort on defense. Of course, the Knicks want him. If ever there was a coach to embrace Dunn and get the most out of him, it's Thibs.
NBA Draft Rumors: Suns locked on Tyler Kolek with No. 22 pick
We may already know who the Phoenix Suns are selecting No. 22 overall. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, there is "growing belief" around the NBA that Phoenix will target Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek with their first-round pick. The 23-year-old, a former Big East Player of the Year, averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 assists on .496/.388/.851 splits this season.
The Suns "want to add a traditional point guard this offseason" to complement Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the backcourt. Phoenix has several needs to address around its talented-but-flawed core. I am not sure "traditional point guard" should be top of the list, but offensive disorganization was a frequent issue under Frank Vogel. Perhaps that changes with Mike Budenholzer at the helm; Bud generally runs a tight ship and has his teams executing their principles at a high level.
Kolek certainly wouldn't hurt. He's one of the most accomplished prospects available and the Suns are in the market for immediate win-now pieces. The track record for older point guards in the first round is mixed at best, but there's reason to believe Kolek can find success. He's crazy smart, for one, and he's an elite spot-up shooter, which gives him plenty of off-ball utility. That is essential for a team that employs Booker, Beal, and Kevin Durant. Kolek won't be dominating the rock.
That said, Kolek is the sort of table-setter Phoenix might benefit from. He's a wizard working out of pick-and-rolls, constantly probing the teeth of the defense and firing on-time, on-target passes to anywhere on the floor. Kolek can deliver every pass in the book and he reads the floor at light speed. He can help better position Phoenix's stars for success.
This aligns perfectly with the Suns' reported interest in trading for T.J. McConnell, which probably won't happen. We generally know the sort of point guard Phoenix desires, and Kolek fits the bill.
NBA Draft Rumors: Bronny James is done with workouts after Lakers, Suns
Bronny James has worked out for two teams ahead of the NBA Draft — the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite a professed desire to blaze his own trail in the league, Bronny is clearly interested in joining his father's team in Los Angeles, where he played college ball at USC. As for the Suns, it's a winning situation with plenty of star-power and a nice southwestern locale. That seems like a reasonable Plan B.
Now, according to his agent Rich Paul (h/t Marc Stein), Bronny is probably done with pre-draft workouts. There goes any hope of getting him in front of more eyeballs. Teams can still draft James Jr. without in-person auditions, but teams generally prefer to gather as much information as possible on a prospect before pulling the trigger. Bronny is very clearly trying to manipulate the field to his advantage.
It's unclear how much leverage James actually has. His father is the most coveted superstar in the sport, but all indications are that LeBron will re-sign in Los Angeles, whether his son is there or not. Bronny averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 assists on .366/.267/.676 as a freshman. He was clearly hampered by a preseason cardiac arrest — hard to blame the kid — and a crappy supporting cast. But, all the same, James did not perform as a freshman. His resumé pales in comparison to just about everyone on draft boards.
That's not to say Bronny is not a real prospect. He's an appealing athlete with real defensive chops and a high basketball I.Q., one he surely inherited from the greatest basketball mind (and player) of a generation. With such a weak pool of talent, it's hard to blame a front office interested in a blind-faith gamble on Bronny. Especially if it comes with even a sliver of opportunity to court his father.
We know the Dallas Mavericks are interested in Bronny with the No. 58 pick, but the 19-year-old combo guard isn't expected to fall that far. The Lakers possess the No. 55 pick and feel like the obvious landing spot, barring a surprise. Given the nature of Bronny's pre-draft process, however, we can't rule out a surprise.