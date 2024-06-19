Favorite Lakers target could require a bold trade up in NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers are having quite a questionable offseason and things may get even more contentious with their usage of the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. That's especially true given their position in the draft and a player they're reportedly interested in.
According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, while appearing on Buha's block, the Lakers have a "real degree of interest" in Providence prospect Devin Carter in the first round of the draft.
"I know that Devin Carter went and worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers and they had some real degree of interest there."
The 6-foot-2 guard projects to be a 3-and-D wing for any franchise after averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 47.3% shooting this college basketball season. More importantly, the one-time South Carolina standout shot 37% for 3 while attempting 6.8 per game this season with the Friars
Sitting at the No. 17 pick almost surely means that the Lakers will probably need to trade up if they want to select Carter as Jonathan Givony of ESPN ($) has the guard reportedly going in "the Nos. 8-11 range". This will be incredibly hard with the limited assets the Lakers have.
With their lack of assets, it's hard to see a world where the Lakers can trade up for Carter. The franchise has been low on tradable first-round draft picks for years after going all-in on Anthony Davis in 2019. Additionally, due to other previous trades, the franchise can only give up late end-of-the-decade picks in exchange for moving up, assumedly for Carter.
It's great to be rigorous with pre-draft research and scouting but the Lakers should simply let Carter go to another franchise in the lottery. The Lakers, who are at least trying to appear as a contending franchise need win-now veterans, not moving up to get a rookie
While the young guard might have a long career in the NBA, LA trading any of its limited assets unless the ball player can handle and distribute the ball well enough for it not to be noticeable in the playoffs would be difficult to justify.