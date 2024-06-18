NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers 'interest' in D'Lo replacement, Hawks to keep No. 1, Bulls trade target
- Bulls could trade up for UConn 7-footer Donovan Clingan
- Hawks plan to keep No. 1 pick, per GM Landry Fields
- Lakers have 'interest' in Providence guard Devin Carter
We are a week and a day away from the 2024 NBA Draft. And, we don't really know much of what is going to happen. This is a completely unpredictable class in the best (and worst) ways. Some will call it weak, others will call it exciting. There are always hidden gems and unexpected stars. What the 2024 draft lacks is expected stars, which means every front office is working overtime to figure out which prospects can beat the odds and exceed expectations.
Naturally, we have plenty of rumors circulating, from the Atlanta Hawks at No. 1 all the way through the bottom of the second round. There is plenty of intrigue around this draft. Here is all the latest buzz to get you through this gloomy Tuesday afternoon (gloominess dependent upon location).
NBA Draft Rumors: Bulls could target UConn's Donovan Clingan in trade up
The Chicago Bulls are equipped with the No. 11 pick in next week's draft. It's unclear what the front office values most, as Chicago appears to move the goalposts for success on a regular basis and the roster has never collectively made much sense. The Bulls can justify a number of different approaches — swinging for upside, a true point guard, 3-and-D wing depth, or a Nikola Vucevic replacement. The possibilities are vast.
It appears that Chicago may be leaning toward the latter, at least in the realm of idealism. The Bulls are interested in trading up for UConn big man Donovan Clingan, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
"The only way the Bulls enter the Clingan sweepstakes is if they move up, which has been discussed at the Advocate Center, according to a source. The problem is what do they really have to give to make that jump? What Clingan would give them, though, is an elite rim-protecting big that embraces physicality and doing the dirty work in the paint. Even if his offensive game comes along slowly, he is an instant presence on the defensive side of the floor."
As Cowley helpfully mentions, the Bulls don't actually have a clear path to making this happen. Chicago can toss in future picks, or build a deal around Alex Caruso, but neither approach feels particularly likely. It is made even more challenging by the volume of teams interested in Clingan, potentially starting with the Hawks at No. 1. We have seen the Grizzlies, who own the No. 9 pick, tied to Clingan as a trade-up candidate. The Bulls are operating at a disadvantage if Clingan is their desired target.
That's not to say it's impossible, though. The Rockets are open for business with the No. 3 pick, so the Bulls can really get in the mix if the front office is aggressive enough. I am sure the Rockets would have an interest in Caruso, but is Chicago actually willing to part with its beloved cult hero? Not based on how the front office has operated in the past.
Clingan could be a fine foundation for a rebuild, but unless Chicago operates with extreme ambition, we can probably rule it out.
NBA Draft Rumors: Hawks plan to keep No. 1 overall pick, per GM Landry Fields
Hey there! Are you just now learning that former Jeremy Lin sidekick Landry Fields is the Atlanta Hawks' GM? Are you aware that Kyle Korver is the assistant GM? Well, welcome to the world of the Hawks fandom, where front office personnel has been overhauled on a rotating basis in recent years. It's not clear who has the final say in Atlanta, but we do know the Hawks are leaning toward keeping the No. 1 pick, rather than trading it.
That is, assuming we take Fields at his word. The GM told ESPN that he is thrilled to have the No. 1 pick and he's not letting that sucker go, no matter what.
"I think we're really excited by the draft. And the more that we uncover, like, we go, great, I'm glad we have No. 1. I keep joking around like I'm not giving it back. So, I think we're in a really good position here. I'm excited about it, frankly."
There has been talk about Atlanta potentially trading back to acquire UConn 7-footer Donovan Clingan (notice a theme here?), but the Hawks can pretty comfortably select the two-time national champ at No. 1. There's no rule against it, and the Wizards are also connected to Clingan in various mocks. A team looking to trade up for Clingan probably contacts Houston at No. 3. So, the Hawks can't necessarily expect him to fall into their lap at No. 4 in a hypothetical trade-down with the Spurs. That is the popular framework with San Antonio reportedly interested in French wing Zaccharie Risacher.
All signs point to Atlanta choosing between three prospects — Clingan, Risacher, or French big man Alex Sarr. We could get a complete left-field shocker, it's that sort of draft, but we generally know the pool from which Fields and the Hawks' braintrust will select. Atlanta's front office has been less than effective since Travis Schlenk's ouster in 2022, so there is a strong chance the Hawks mess this up. This is a draft where the No. 1 pick can absolutely bust.
So, tread carefully Hawks fans. You're definitely picking No. 1, from the looks of it. Good luck.
NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers interested in Providence guard Devin Carter
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to dangle the No. 17 pick in trades, potentially to move up, or potentially to add a win-now piece. Or, maybe the Lakers just stand pat. Either way, we can expect Rob Pelinka and the front office to prioritize experienced prospects who will translate to the next level straight away. After fumbling the Jalen Hood-Schifino pick last summer, it would be prudent for Los Angeles to add a surefire role player.
Now, there is no such thing as a "surefire" role player in the NBA Draft. Nothing is ever guaranteed, especially when you're not taking Victor Wembanyama or LeBron James with the No. 1 pick. There is imminent, unavoidable downside risk with the No. 17 pick (or a trade-up). But, we may know who the Lakers are targeting, and it's hard not to love it.
According to Sam Vecenie in a recent appearance on Buha's Block, Los Angeles has tabbed Providence combo guard Devin Carter as a prospect of interest.
"I know that Devin Carter went and worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers and they had some real degree of interest there."
Carter is a tremendous fit for the Lakers — a gritty, all-out defender with an ever-present 6-foot-9 wingspan and textbook fundamentals. Carter will glide over screens and mirror ball-handlers with impressive fluidity. Stationed off-ball, he is a constant threat to blow up passing lanes or even rack up weak-side blocks.
He's limited somewhat as a playmaker on offense, but Carter should thrive as an off-guard with streamlined responsibilities. He will bomb deep spot-up 3s, actively cut, and fire impressive passes in the flow of the offense. He's the sort of off-guard you want next to LeBron James and Austin Reaves in the backcourt. With D'Angelo Russell a candidate to enter free agency, the Lakers could be in the market for backcourt depth.
The only question is whether or not Carter falls to the Lakers at No. 17. There have been rumors of a promise in the lottery, with Chicago at No. 11 often cited as a potential landing spot. That leads to the new rumblings of Los Angeles looking to trade up. Is this a coincidence or a successful connecting of the dots? Only time will tell.