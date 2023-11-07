NBA Draft stock up, stock down, games to watch: New No. 1 on the rise as CBB begins
College basketball is back. Here are the games to watch this week as the NBA Draft machine gets rolling.
NBA Draft: College basketball games to watch this week
- Florida A&M vs. (8) Creighton — Nov. 7 at 8:00 PM E.T.
Our first look at Creighton, a team packed with upperclassmen on NBA Draft radars. It will be especially worth monitoring the changes in role for Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander, whose versatile complementary skill sets should be on full display within star contexts for the Bluejays.
- Cal State Bakersfield vs. (21) USC — Nov. 9 at 9:00 PM E.T.
USC's NBA Draft appeal starts in the backcourt with Isaiah Collier and Bronny James. The latter won't be active to start the season as he rehabs from a cardiac arrest, but Isaiah Collier is a legitimate No. 1 candidate. With an even brighter spotlight on him, Collier has the chance to mount a strong case from the jump.
- (12) Arizona vs. (2) Duke — Nov. 10 at 7:00 PM E.T.
The marquee matchup of opening week. Arizona has long been a strong proving ground for NBA Draft prospects. Sophomore Kylan Boswell figures to step into an expanded role this season, and he will get a chance to battle Duke's litany of guards on Friday. The Blue Devils have high-profile returners in Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, and Mark Mitchell, as well as a slew of freshmen — Caleb Foster, Jared McCain as headliners — worth monitoring as the season progresses.
- Manhattan vs. (1) Kansas — Nov. 10 at 8:00 PM E.T.
Aside from the obvious appeal of watching the No. 1 team in the country cut its teeth, this game will give us an up-close look at top-10 prospect Elmarko Jackson as he attempts to carve out a significant role on a veteran roster.
- Lafayette vs. UCLA — Nov. 10 at 11:00 PM E.T.
This will serve as the first look at UCLA for a number of audience members interested in top-five prospect Aday Mara. The Croatian 7-foot-3 center was initially questionable to appear for the Bruins as he battled eligibility concerns, but he has been cleared. He could quickly emerge as one of the best rim protectors in the college ranks.