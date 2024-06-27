NBA Draft Trade Tracker: Analyzing every draft night trade
By Lior Lampert
The NBA Draft usually marks a significant turning point in the offseason. It is a time when everyone around the league has a sense of optimism. But more notably, it is an exciting period that kicks off a stretch of players constantly being on the move.
Teams across the Association are looking to upgrade their roster on draft night. If franchises aren't adding young talent with their picks in hopes of changing their fortunes, they're using them to trade for veterans or future assets. Nonetheless, the action during the annual event is nonstop. There is never a dull moment -- anything can happen, only adding to the intrigue.
So, we have created a hub to follow and evaluate every deal during this year's draft. Here, we will provide details and grade every transaction from the perspective of both sides.
Timberwolves move up for Rob Dillingham
For the Timberwolves: A Minnesota team bereft of draft capital continues depleting their resources. Nonetheless, they believe the undersized combo guard can be the long-term backcourt mate to ascending two-way guard Anthony Edwards. Currently over the second apron, adding a talented young player on a team-controlled multi-year pact is a worthwhile move.
GRADE: B
For the Spurs: San Antonio further bolsters its war chest of assets while waiting for an opportunity to strike and upgrade the roster around Victor Wembanyama. If they weren't high on anyone still on the board (Dillingham included), moving out of the No. 8 spot and stockpiling picks makes sense. Moreover, those Timberwolves selections could be significantly valuable depending on how things shake out in Minnesota.
GRADE: A
We’ll update this article as trades come in all draft night -- stay tuned.