NBA execs predict a shockingly high salary number for Klay Thompson’s next contract
Even though he's had a down year (by his standards), NBA front-office executives expect Klay Thompson's next contract to be surprisingly high.
By Lior Lampert
Klay Thompson’s perceived value around the league has taken quite a hit in his age-33 season. His recent relegation to the bench hasn’t done any favors for how NBA front offices view Thompson at this stage in his career.
However, it’s not like Thompson has regressed into a bad player — he isn’t the five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA wing he once was. But averaging 17.0 points per game while shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc on 8.7 attempts per game and playing solid perimeter defense in a reduced role is more than serviceable, the type of player teams aren’t shy to spend on.
Thompson’s contributions to the Golden State Warriors and their four NBA Championships over the past decade can also drive his value as a positive asset, another reason why league executives forecast the “Splash Brother” to secure a shockingly high salary in his next contract.
NBA execs envision high salary for Klay Thompson
HoopsHype’s Senior NBA insider Michael Scotto asked eight executives to predict Thompson’s salary in his next deal, whether with the Warriors or another team, and the results were surprisingly high based on the public criticism Thompson has received throughout the season.
“Three executives believed Thompson would get $18-20 million annually, and the other five predicted he’d get $20-25 million annually,” Scotto said.
Considering the standard mid-level exception is projected to be $12,859,000 million based on a $141 million salary cap valuation, it sounds less far-fetched that Thompson will get paid at least $18 million annually. Even receiving closer to the $20 million end of the spectrum sounds reasonable for a player of his pedigree and skill set.
We have an idea of how much it will cost to sign Thompson, but for how many years? Will the Warriors be the ones to give him his next contract? The two sides have made their desire to get a deal done and continue their partnership known publicly.
The recent extension of head coach Steve Kerr could be the latest sign that Golden State will keep their championship core together, including Thompson.