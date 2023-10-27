NBA fans ridicule Stephen A. Smith for unprofessional behavior, begging Lakers to reach the NBA Finals
Stephen A. Smith showed a complete lack of professional behavior by getting on his knees and begging the Los Angeles Lakers to make the NBA Finals just so he could go to LA, and fans called him out for it.
If Stephen A. Smith isn't showcasing his bias towards big markets like LA, Miami, and New York, he's disrespecting smaller market teams and ignoring clapbacks.
He can't now. Not after this. Not after getting on his knees and begging Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis to play better just so he can go to Los Angeles for the NBA Finals instead of Denver, Milwaukee, or any other small market.
It's one thing to have a preference. It's another thing to act like a petulant child on television and throw what essentially amounts to a tantrum on national television. This is eerily similar to his behavior before the Bucks won the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns.
Fans on X (Twitter) were certainly not pleased with the lack of professional behavior, and proceeded to rip Smith a new one, and rightfully so.
NBA Fans are pissed over Stephen A. Smith continuing to disrespect smaller market teams in favor of bigger markets like Los Angeles
Stephen A. once he said he doesn't care what comes out of his mouth, so let us also do the same thing. No one particularly cares about Stephen A's wishes about where the Finals are.
He could have had LA and Miami back in 2020, but that was in a bubble, and that matchup is not likely to happen anytime soon. Moreover, it also brings credence to what Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said last year about constant Laker talk and nothing about the Nuggets.
Catch the end of opening night? The Lakers lose, and they are the headline topic, while the Nuggets get brushed aside. Who cares if Malone is called "whiny"? HE HAS A POINT. At some point in time, the basketball gods need to do us a favor and make Stephen A never get his preference.
The fans know the truth. Large market bias is real, and it doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. Don't be surprised if this isn't the last time Stephen A whines and begs for the Lakers to get to the NBA Finals just so he can get a trip there. It'll be interesting to see what his reaction is when it doesn't happen. You probably want to cover your ears as he wails about it.