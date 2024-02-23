NBA finally decides on punishment for Isaiah Stewart for punching Drew Eubanks
Over a week later, the NBA has finally decided on how to punish Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart for punching Drew Eubanks of the Phoenix Suns.
By Lior Lampert
Following the altercation between Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart and Phoenix Suns big man Drew Eubanks before the two teams met on Feb. 14, it seemed like the former would be available to play coming out of the All-Star break.
However, the league has finally decided on a punishment for Stewart rather than waiting until “the legal process plays out,” as previously reported.
Per The Athletic’s Senior NBA insider Shams Charania, Stewart will be suspended for three games as a result of his involvement in the skirmish between him and Eubanks, where the former allegedly “sucker punched” the latter.
NBA suspends Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart for 3 games
Stewart was arrested by the Phoenix Police Department on Feb. 14 for misdemeanor assault charges, but never physically within a jail. However, the charges have since been dismissed according to ESPN.
Beef Stew’s suspension begins today, with him sitting out against the Indiana Pacers in the Pistons’ first game back from the All-Star break. He had missed Detroit’s previous six contests due to an ankle injury, but the ailment seems to be behind him, meaning he should be ready to return once his three-game ban is lifted.
When on the court, Stewart has been an impactful player for the league-worst Pistons this season. In 35 games, he is averaging 11.0 points while shooting 47 percent from the floor and a career-high 37.4 clip from beyond the arc, adding 6.8 rebounds per contest.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time we’ve seen the talented young big man in the thick of controversy, including an on-court scuffle with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, which led to him serving a two-game suspension.
Stewart has yet to address the matter publicly, but hopefully, he can learn from the consequences of his actions and avoid resorting to violence moving forward.