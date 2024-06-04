NBA Finals Ticket Prices: Cheapest and most expensive ticket to get in
By the time the NBA Finals finally tips off on Thursday, it will have been seven days since fans last had the chance to see NBA playoff action. A fascinating matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics awaits, and anticipation is through the roof in both cities as each team tries to return to the mountaintop for the first time since Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett were on the court.
Each team took markedly different paths to get here. The Celtics led the league with a 64-18 record in the regular season, and they've dropped only two playoff games as they've cruised through a depleted Eastern Conference. The Mavericks went 50-32 to earn the No. 5 seed in the much more demanding Western Conference, then overcame a playoff gauntlet that included wins over the Clippers, Thunder, and Timberwolves.
The Celtics last hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2008 thanks to the efforts of Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen. Finishing the job would put an exclamation point on one of the most dominant statistical seasons in NBA history and validate the Jason Tatum-Jaylen Brown era, but even more importantly for longtime Celtics faithful, it would also edge them ahead of the hated Lakers for most NBA championships with 18.
The Mavericks have only one title in franchise history, but it was a memorable one, as Nowitzki, Jason Terry, and Tyson Chandler led Dallas to an upset win over the LeBron James-Dwyane Wade-Chris Bosh Miami Heat. Jason Kidd was the point guard then, and he's the head coach now, and he's attempting to become just the seventh person in NBA history to win a championship for the same franchise as both a player and a coach. A Dallas win would also give Luka Doncic a strong claim to challenge Nikola Jokic as the best player in the league, while also providing the final vindication for Kyrie Irving as he's resurrected his career this year.
With so much at stake for each franchise, this has led to record ticket prices on the secondary market, so for anyone hoping to attend a game, it won't be cheap.
Cheapest tickets to the NBA Finals
Game 1, which will take place Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. EST at Boston's TD Garden, is unsurprisingly the best chance for a fan to snag a ticket, as prices rise pretty steadily throughout the series. Using StubHub as a guide, these are the cheapest single tickets as of Tuesday morning.
Game and location
Cheapest ticket
Game 1, Boston's TD Garden
$599 (before fees)
Game 2, Boston's TD Garden
$703 (before fees)
Game 3, Dallas' American Airlines Center
$794 (before fees)
Game 4, Dallas' American Airlines Center
$862 (before fees)
Game 5, Boston's TD Garden
$973 (before fees)
Game 6, Dallas' American Airlines Center
$2,042 (before fees)
Game 7, Boston's TD Garden
$1,369 (before fees)
It should be noted that while single tickets are extremely expensive for Game 6, a pair of tickets can be had for $2,480 (before fees).
Most expensive tickets to the NBA Finals
As you can see above, getting into an NBA Finals game is not the easiest thing to do, and even then, buying the cheapest seat doesn't get you anywhere near the action. For fans that have the means and desire, though, there are tickets available that can get you close enough to feel every charge Jrue Holiday takes and hear every Slovenian curse word that Luka screams at the refs. While the overwhelming majority of people reading this would never dream of laying down the cash required to get this close to the court, it's still fun to see just how wild the prices can get for the chance to sit next to Mark Cuban or a Wahlberg brother. Once again using StubHub as a guide, these are the most expensive single tickets for each game.
Game and location
Most expensive ticket
Game 1, Boston's TD Garden
$14,087 (before fees)
Game 2, Boston's TD Garden
$16,174 (before fees)
Game 3, Dallas' American Airlines Center
$16,150 (before fees)
Game 4, Dallas' American Airlines Center
$11,655 (before fees)
Game 5, Boston's TD Garden
$29,663 (before fees)
Game 6, Dallas' American Airlines Center
$17,559 (before fees)
Game 7, Boston's TD Garden
$52,561 (before fees)